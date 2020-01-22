advertisement

Taylor Swift’s upcoming Miss Americana Netflix documentary features a song she wrote about the 2018 midterm elections.

“You did everything you can do. / The game was manipulated, the referee was tricked. / The wrong people think they are right. / We were outnumbered. This time” Swift “sings in” Only the Young “.

The news comes in a Variety cover story about Swift that details the upcoming film. The inspiration for the song came right after the election results. Swift was upset that Tennessee Marsha chose Blackburn after writing an open letter to her followers in 2018 about Blackburn’s previous voting story, voting against equal pay for women and the re-authorization of the law against violence against women.

advertisement

“It was hard to see that so many people felt like they had advertised and done everything and tried so hard,” explains the “lover” singer. “I saw that many young people’s hopes were dashed. And I found that particularly tragic because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of gun violence and student loans and try to find out how they start their lives and how they can pay their bills and what climate change is like, we’re going to war – all of those horrible situations we’re facing. “

“I just wanted to write a song about it,” Swift said. “I didn’t know where it would end, but I thought it would be better if it came out at a time when it hopefully could spark some political fires and maybe get younger people to shape their own views away from the pack and not having the feeling that they have to choose just like the people in their city. “

Variety reports that the upcoming documentary shows how Swift creates and performs the song before the finished product is played during the credits. Swift assures that it will be available for purchase and streaming, although it’s not a single or a music video.

Swift was co-author and co-producer of “Only the Young” alongside Joel Little, who most recently worked with her on her seventh studio album, “Lover”. The two created the song during the cycle for the album after using “The Man” and “ME!” while in New York City. The song shows Little’s two daughters, who had no idea that they were recording for a Swift song.

“They don’t even know that it will be in the documentary. I’m glad they hear it.” (Let’s hope you don’t read it here first)

Miss Americana debuts on Netflix on January 31.

Taylor Swift fans will love Caylee Hammack!

The most political artists of country music:

advertisement