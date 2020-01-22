Taylor Sheridan, creator of 'Yellowstone' and star of 'Sons of Anarchy', has another show for Paramount Network

advertisement

The Paramount network has doubled Taylor Sheridan’s content. In a press release on its website, the network announced that it had ordered a full season of Sheridan’s latest show, the Mayor of Kingstown. Sheridan is the co-founder of Yellowstone, the modern western hit with Kevin Costner.

The Mayor of Kingstown will take place in a small town in Michigan that has only federal, state, and private prisons left. The McClusky family takes center stage and acts as an intermediary between the police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians. The network called it “a blatant and brutal view of the detention business.”

Former stars of the Sons of Anarchy include co-creator and executive producer Hugh Dillon and executive producer David Glasser, as well as 101 studios.

Just last week, it was announced that Yellowstone would become part of Peacock, the NBC universal streaming service that is slated to launch later this year. Because of its popularity, it is the most watched summer cable TV series of 2019, measured by the general public.

For the coming third season, Star Luke Grimes would do everything “very differently” after the explosive finale of the second season.

“I think season 3 is very different, as you know, it’s just some sort of collection of things that happen to these characters, but that’s Yellowstone’s genius,” Grimes told PopCulture.com. “It’s like it changes speed and turns, and sometimes it’s intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it’s poetic and the moments are more subtle. It keeps evolving and changing into something else. I think you will get that. ” the same with season 3. “

“I think once you’re there and you’re invested in these people,” Grimes concluded. “Like the places [Sheridan] can go with writing and the journey he can take from us … there are no limits to the limits.”

This reflects what Keith Cox, President of Development and Production at Paramount Network, said about the coming season.

“I know it, feel it. It will happen,” said Cox Deadline. “I love it, it has a very consistent, authentic voice; Taylor wrote every episode, which is very rare.”

Yellowstone Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to return in summer 2020.

