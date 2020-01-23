advertisement

The Earned Income Tax Credit is designed to provide low-income families with cash. Some experts have even called it “one of the largest and best-studied programs to combat poverty in the United States”.

However, according to a survey released this week, far too many taxpayers are unaware of the loan. According to a new survey by tax preparation company Jackson Hewitt, 44% of those who may be earning less than $ 40,000 a year were not aware of this. More than half of the same group stated that they were either not qualified (20%) or did not know whether they qualified (33%).

The results support previous research into late application rates for a program that started 45 years ago.

advertisement

The current value of the working family tax credit ranges from $ 529 to $ 6,557 depending on the number of children and marital status. The maximum amount that an Eligible Person can earn is $ 50,162 a year, while the maximum amount a married couple can earn is $ 55,952 a year under Internal Revenue Service rules.

“That’s an unfortunate statistic,” said Mark Steber, Jackson Hewitt’s chief tax officer, about the survey results conducted earlier this month on 1,000 people. Untouched Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC) could mean that taxpayers do not use other credits, such as Child Tax Credit, Steber said. This credit is up to $ 2,000 per qualified child.

“Millions of taxpayers are dropping millions of dollars on their earnings for no valid reason,” he said. “For many reasons, some people think,” I’m not qualified, it’s bad credit. “But it could apply to people with big income fluctuations or life changes,” he said. “A lot more people qualify than you think.”

There may be some respondents who did not know the tax jargon, but still used the EITC to send their income information to a preparer or tax software, Steber admitted.

It’s a shame to miss the money you make, but there is a lot at stake when it comes to this tax credit.

The EITC and child tax credit kept 8.9 million people out of poverty in 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau said last fall. The agency said the only public program that keeps more people out of poverty is social security, which prevented 27.2 million people from falling into poverty.

Rising participation rates

The Jackson Hewitt poll fits with other research that suggests that there is a gap between taxpayers who are entitled to the loan and those who actually claim it.

The average EITC payment stayed close to $ 2,500 between 2016 and 2019, but according to IRS statistics, fewer eligible workers took advantage of the credit during that time. In 2016, the federal government paid $ 27 billion to the 27 million workers for the loan. As of December, the government paid $ 63 billion to 25 million eligible workers.

The IRS, which marks January 31 as the 14th anniversary of the loan’s announcement, previously stated that around 80% of all eligible taxpayers use the federal loan.

The 80% claim rate has roughly stabilized in recent years, although more and more states are requiring employers to inform workers about the loan, said Stanford law professor Jacob Goldin, who examined the loan participation rate.

“The big gap is not a lack of awareness of the (EITC). There is a gap between those who do not submit a return at all “and those who do,” he said.

This year, a single person must receive at least $ 12,220 before submitting a federal statement. You could refrain from submitting applications and miss out on a $ 529 EITC credit refund if you are childless.

Other researchers and advocates have suggested that taxpayers who claim to have the EITC may be disproportionately selected for the exam as exam ratios drop.

According to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an internal IRS watchdog, more than a third of all individual declarations audited were selected for review in fiscal year 2018 based on an EITC application. However, the EITC’s data accounted for only 18% of the returns, the agency said.

In addition, taxpayers are less likely to work for the EITC in the years following an audit, the IRS and researchers and economists from the University of Texas said in a 2018 study.

In his own 2018 participation rate study, Goldin argued that the best way to increase sign-up rates is to connect more people with tax software or professional creators rather than informing taxpayers more about the EITC.

29 states and the District of Columbia offer their own tax credits. The participation rate at the state level is different, said Goldin.

Other researchers in California tested whether text messages and letters informing over 1 million state residents about the credits in 2018 and 2019 would increase the number of participants.

The reach did not increase the participation rate according to the knowledge from Tuesday.

The attempted nudges might not work because “asking for credit is like filing taxes, which many low-income people would not otherwise have to do,” said Elizabeth Linos, a professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley, who wrote the note Report.

“This involves a significant administrative burden: compiling documents, finding time and help with filing taxes, and sharing confidential information about finances and household composition. These challenges could displace the very people whom these loans are supposed to help. “

advertisement