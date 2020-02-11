When our friendly waitress arrived at our table with the check we had asked for, she whispered if we could leave the tip in cash instead of writing it on a credit card and loading the bill.

Inquiries like this have long been standard practice. The waiters preferred cash tips to avoid taxes, social security, and other deductions. In March 2018, however, the National Labor Court increased the deployment significantly.

Given the Knesset’s failure to act on the matter, the court ruled that tips should be considered part of a restaurant’s revenue and part of the server’s regular salary. It now became part of the employer’s calculations for vacation days, sick pay and pension.

The decision was made by a three-member panel led by Yigal Plaitman in his last decision before his resignation.

“We were faced with two decisions with conflicting arguments and had to decide how we would implement them in the real world,” he said one year after the decision came into effect at the beginning of 2019. “We examined the real issue. The world of restaurant management, where tips in practice represent compensation for work, should be viewed as a salary with all the social benefits associated with it. ”

The first case was brought in by Omri Kis, who opposed the National Insurance Institute’s decision not to include his tip in the unemployment benefit calculation that he is entitled to when he is released as a waiter, although his tip was not in his official paycheck. The second was brought in by Yehiel Bodeh, a waiter who sued his restaurant employer and claimed that he received the minimum wage and was entitled to social benefits. Most of the money he got from tips never showed up in his paycheck.

Due to the fact that there were so many people and so much money involved – an estimated 200,000 restaurant employees and tips worth up to 2 billion shekels ($ 580 million) a year – the court ruled the cases to an expanded panel of three To be handed over to judges.

From a tax perspective, the operational importance of the judicial decision was to tip the employer, including the obligation to pay tax on it. The waitress who asks for her tip in cash is a case of minor tax evasion for everyone involved – both the waitress and the restaurant owner. You also avoid the cost of social security deductions.

In fact, it’s a little more complicated. The restaurant cannot use tips to pay staff benefits unless they raise the waiter’s income beyond the minimum wage – only in part and only with explicit written consent.

The problems started immediately when the judgment came into force a little over a year ago. For example, some restaurants have started to deduct 20% of their waiters’ tips to cover social security costs so they don’t have to pay for them from their own income. Others tried to take advantage of the exemption by insisting that they sign their right not to pay the deductions.

Serving in restaurants is a job for young people who don’t see it as a long-term career and don’t care about the social benefits they receive. They want to make as much money as they can now. Many complained about the new system and left the job to find another job. The restaurant visitors also complained about the additional financial burden, in particular the VAT on tips. The tax authorities had not yet set up a payment system.

“We acknowledge the argument of a student who is not interested in a pension but in making money. But that’s no reason not to impose labor laws on him,” said Plaitman. “What happens if he has an accident or reserve service guaranteed? Does he get no sick days or no pension? Why didn’t you consider your real wages? Our conclusion was that we would solve the problem by requiring restaurants to treat tips as wage income. In our view, the verdict was firmly anchored in reality. Perhaps the waiter becomes less on a net basis, but in terms of performance, he is on a par with all other workers. ”

The court had asked the NII and the Israeli tax authorities to include an administrative order in the new system, but it has not yet done so. Plaitman has no regrets. “The court cannot address every aspect,” he said. “When you have made your decision to the best of your ability, you can be satisfied. I hope that the problem with the whole system will be solved. ”

In the meantime, the tax authority is negotiating with the Israel Restaurants Association trading group to collect VAT on tips. Last Thursday, the agency proposed a compromise whereby VAT is not levied on all tips, but only on those above the waiter’s minimum wage.

Such a system is estimated to bring the government around 200 million shekels in tax revenue.

The association stated that it had not assessed the compromise positively.

“At the meeting, we again made it clear to the tax authorities that the restaurant industry cannot raise additional taxes,” said a Facebook post. “In light of past judgments by courts, including the Supreme Court, the current legal situation has created major legal problems for tax authorities to raise VAT.”

The tax authority has postponed a decision to levy VAT since the Labor Court ruled almost two years ago. Restaurant goers fear that they will be subjected to retrospective reviews without fixed rules, which could amount to millions of shekels.

The restaurant association believes the matter will return to the courts for decision at the end of the day.

With reporting from Sivan Klingbail.