advertisement

Last week we reviewed a new proposal from the State Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) to replace existing pot taxes with a single tax based on THC strength in cannabis products. The tax-based tax recommendation from the LAO was answered with mostly positive comments from the cannabis industry.

Perhaps his hand is in favor of the LAO proposal, Govin Newsom spoke this week about a new tax that he proposes to vapor. Guess? The tax on vapors is also potential based, since it charges $ 2 for every 40 milligrams of nicotine. He says the proposal would raise tens of millions of dollars, aimed at combating the dramatic increase in vape among teenagers, which Newsom says he is deeply concerned about as a parent.

Lori Ajax, head of the Office of Cannabis Control, announced on January 10 that Newsom has decided to consolidate the three licensing entities – the Office of Cannabis Control, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Ministry of Health – housed in July 2021 one Cannabis control department.

advertisement

Ajax said in a statement that the upcoming consolidation “is an attempt to improve access to licenses and simplify regulatory oversight of commercial cannabis activities. Establishing an independent department with a enforcement department will centralize and coordinate crucial areas to Build a successful legal cannabis market by creating a single point of contact for cannabis licensees and local governments.

The Office of Cannabis Control currently supervises retailers, distributors and testing laboratories; the Ministry of Food and Agriculture deals with pot farmers; and the Ministry of Health is responsible for product manufacturers. By the summer of 2021, when the three agencies are collapsed in the new Department of Cannabis Control, all different entities in the marijuana industry will have a one-stop shop to carry out their activities instead of having to communicate with multiple bureaucracies from the state, just like the case now.

According to Ajax, “the (Newsom) administration will provide more details about this proposal in the spring of 2020.”

It is clear that Newsom’s restructuring plan is also in line with its promise to eliminate – as far as possible – a thriving black market that continues to shift tax-free pot revenue and leaves wide gaps in the line items of the state budget for pot revenue.

What does the pot industry think of Newsom’s plan?

“This next year will be very critical to see how quickly we can correct and how quickly we can see the effects of these changes,” said Josh Drayton, spokesman for the California Cannabis Industry Association. “We have to see who survives.”

Cannabis industry consultant Jackie McGowan said: “Although consolidation would be welcomed by many in the industry, these new integrated agencies would follow the existing guidelines of the Office of Cannabis Control’s enforcement department, but we are likely to see more robberies inspections throughout the supply If the new agency were to follow the leadership of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, we would probably see a much less aggressive approach to regulating this plant. “

By the way, in his proposed budget, Newsom noted a 15% increase in tax revenue for marijuana, from $ 479 million this fiscal year to $ 550 million in the year 2020-21.

His proposed budget estimates that $ 332.8 million will be available for the following purposes in 2020-21:

• Education, prevention and treatment of youth drug use and school retention – $ 199.7 million.

• Clean up, clean up and maintain environmental impacts caused by illegal cannabis cultivation – $ 66.6 million.

• Public safety related activities – $ 66.6 million.

Trump’s Tweet Sets Record?

Believe it or not, there are people who love the man many Americans love: President Donald Trump.

Trump sent a tweet on Sunday, January 12 to express solidarity with the Iranian people and issued a further warning to the fundamentalist Muslim regime not to kill demonstrators again. The message apparently struck a positive chord with those in the streets of Tehran who demonstrated against the authoritarian Government Council.

“To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have been with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will remain with you,” tweeted Trump in Farsi. “We follow your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring. “

In a second tweet, Trump said: “To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the US is watching. Switch your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop killing your wonderful Iranian people! “

The tweet eventually gained more than 367,000 likes, with further tweets that also reached huge numbers.

According to Saeed Ghasseminejad, a senior adviser and financial economist at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Trump’s tweet broke a record and “showed strong evidence of Iranian support for Trump’s Iran policy.”

The undisputed fact is that General Qassim Soleimani, who was murdered two weeks ago in an air raid approved by Trump at Baghdad International Airport, was the enemy of not only Israel, but also the Iranian people. It was Soleimani’s strategy to shut down the internet in Iran and then shoot down all civil protesters seeking freedom from autocrats in the ruling council. Iran, more than any other Muslim country, has surrounded Israel with surrogate terrorist forces, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, with the vow to destroy the Jewish people.

Abbas Milani, an Iranian deputy professor at Stanford University’s Center for Democracy, Development and Rule of Law, gave the most insightful comments about the situation, he said, “Soleimani was different things for different people. He embodied regime zealots dogmatic dedication to shiism and to the fight against the US and Israel, he was a pillar of oppression at home and threats and attacks on dissidents abroad, for many who lost loved ones in peaceful demonstrations for two months, two years and 10 years ago he was a blunt instrument of oppression. “

(Jim Shields is the editor and publisher of the Mendocino County Observer, and is also the old district manager of the Laytonville County Water District. Listen every Saturday at noon on KPFN 105.1 FM to his radio show ‘This and That’ live: http: / /www.kpfn.org)

advertisement