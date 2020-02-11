One way for C-companies to lower their taxable income is to use an interest charge – Domestic International Sales Company (IC-DISC). When dealing with C-Corps, however, it is imperative that the ownership structure of the IC-DISC is correctly determined at the beginning.

In general, a C-company does not realize any tax advantages by owning an IC-DISC, since the dividend deduction between the two is expressly prohibited according to IRC §246 (d). Treasury Regulation 1.995-1 (a) (5) explains the reason: “Since a DISC is not taxed on its taxable income, § 246 (d) and §1.246-4 stipulate that the deduction otherwise permitted under § 243 is not permitted is paid or treated as paid out in respect of a dividend from a DISC or a previous DISC that results from the accumulated DISC income or previously taxed income or in relation to an accepted distribution in a qualifying year in accordance with Section 1.995-2 (a) becomes. ”

This may seem straightforward, but there are some setbacks from practitioners promoting the use of an LLC between the C Corp and the DISC, with the C Corp owning the LLC, which in turn would own the IC-DISC. The DISC pays its dividend to the LLC, which it passes on to the C-Corp via its K-1, and the IRS “sees” the IC-DISC source of the dividend (or the chain of ownership of the dividend has been broken). The dividends received are deducted between C-Corporation and LLC, resulting in a tax-free dividend for C-Corporation.

The problem with this strategy is that in CWT Farms, Inc. v Commissioner79 TC 86 that dividends that were distributed from the previously undistributed accumulated income of a DISC were not qualified for the dividend deduction, since the regulations in §§1.246-4 and 1.995-1 (a) (5) were valid interpretations of both The articles of association and congress intend to tax income from a DISC once. This reasoning is supported by IRC §246 (a) (1), which establishes the basic rule that dividends received from a tax-exempt company are not permitted to deduct the dividends received.

In its statement, the Finance Court said: “A company that receives a dividend from a domestic company is usually entitled to a deduction in accordance with section 243. The purpose of these interim dividends received is to largely prevent the deduction of dividends from multiple taxation dividends when they pass from one company to another. However, since a DISC is generally not taxable on its profits and earnings (section 991), Congress saw no reason to deduct dividends paid to DISC shareholders from corporate dividends. “The court continued,” If DISC’s income is not subject to corporation tax, there is no reason to deduct a dividend from shareholders. ”

It is noteworthy the court’s reference to today’s IRC § 1504 (b) (5): “This section provides that a DISC or a previous DISC may not be included in a group of affiliated companies that are in favor of filing a consolidated tax decide return. The basic principle of Congress for the adoption of such a provision was that the inclusion of a DISC in a related group that provides a consolidated return enables a 100 percent dividend deduction on dividends flowing from one member of the group to another. The granting of this treatment, as well as the granting of the general dividend deduction, is not compatible with the principle that the profits of a DISC are not taxable in the hands of the DISC, but in the hands of its shareholders. ”

Therefore, the court did not focus on the source of the income to be distributed, but on the final destination. The court summarized its opinion in the top note on the case: “Since DISC’s cumulative income was not taxed, allowing the deduction from the assumed distribution to the parent company would not result in any income tax.” Therefore, this income will eventually tax the line, and in this case it would be in the hands of the final recipient, the C-Corporation shareholder (who in turn will not benefit the C-Corp parent).

This finding has not been successfully challenged in a higher court. As a result, it shows the importance of including a DISC so that shareholders can capture the tax savings.