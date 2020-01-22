Tax relief for tuition and medical expenses has just returned from the dead - read this before you submit your taxes

advertisement

On December 20, President Donald Trump signed the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2019 (the Act). The new legislation retrospectively invigorates and / or expands a number of individual and commercial tax breaks, which we will call extenders. The extensions usually last until 2020. This column tells you what you need to know about the extensions that are most likely to help individual taxpayers.

As the name suggests, the law also includes a number of tax breaks for disaster victims. See below for more information.

Favorable threshold for the deduction of individual medical costs extended to 2020

The Tax Reductions and Jobs Act (TCJA) set the threshold for medical expenses deduction at 7.5% of adjusted gross income (AGI) for 2017 and 2018. The threshold should be raised to a massive 10% of the AGI for 2019 and beyond. The law extends the more tax-friendly threshold of 7.5% of AGI until 2020.

Amortization of tuition fees for 2018 revived and extended until 2020

This deduction can be up to $ 4,000 annually for lower income or up to $ 2,000 for medium income. It expired in late 2017. The law retrospectively revives the deduction to cover the expenses for qualified universities incurred in 2018 and extends the amortization to cover the costs incurred in 2019 and 2020. If you qualify for the deduction based on your income, you can claim it whether you list it or not.

* Taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of up to $ 65,000 or up to $ 130,000 if you are married can deduct qualifying expenses of up to $ 4,000.

* Taxpayers with MAGI between $ 65,001 and $ 80,000, or between $ 130,001 and $ 160,000 if married, can deduct up to $ 2,000.

* The allowable deduction is zero if your MAGI is more than $ 80,000, or $ 160,000 if you are married.

Break for the main debt of the residence that was revived for 2018 and extended until 2020

For federal income tax purposes, a duty paid is generally considered taxable income from debt repayment (COD). However, a temporary exception was made for cash on delivery from canceled mortgage debt that was used to acquire a primary residence. Under the temporary regime, up to $ 2 million in primary home debt that was canceled in 2007-2017 was treated as a tax-free item ($ 1 million for married people who submit separately) , The law retrospectively revises this interruption to cover the eligible debt relief in 2018 and extends the interruption to cover the eligible debt relief in 2019 and 2020.

Most important point: The law allows for the exclusion of eligible debt cancellations that take place after 2020 on the basis of a binding written agreement that was concluded before 1.1.21.

Amortization of mortgage insurance premium revived for 2018 and extended until 2020

Premiums for qualified mortgage insurance for the purchase, construction or improvement of a first or second residence may be treated as deductible qualified residence interest. Before the law, the deduction was only available for premiums paid until 2017. The law retroactively confirms this interruption to cover eligible premiums paid in 2018 and extends them to premiums paid in 2019 and 2020. However, the deduction is only available for premiums for qualified contracts that were issued after December 31, 2006 and premiums for periods prior to 2021. Note that the deduction will expire for those with higher incomes.

$ 500 credit for energy efficient renovation work for 2018 that has been extended to 2020

Until 2017, you can apply for a federal tax credit of up to $ 500 to install certain energy-saving improvements at a primary residence. This break expired at the end of 2017, but was retroactively resumed by law in 2018 and extended for 2019 and 2010.

Crucial point: The maximum allowance of USD 500 must be reduced by all loans made in previous years. In other words, the $ 500 amount is a lifetime limitation. If you used the credit before 2018, you may not be able to receive any more credit.

Fuel cell vehicle loan revived for 2018 and extended until 2020

You can apply for a federal tax credit for vehicles powered by a chemical combination of oxygen and hydrogen to generate electricity. Base balance is $ 4,000 for vehicles weighing a maximum of 8,500 pounds. Heavier vehicles can qualify for credits up to $ 40,000. Additional credits of $ 1,000 to $ 4,000 are available for cars and light commercial vehicles, provided fuel consumption meets federal standards. This credit expired at the end of 2017, but was retroactively reinstated by the Qualified Vehicle Act that was purchased in 2018 and the interruption was extended to qualifying vehicles that were purchased in 2019 and 2020.

Credit for plug-in motorcycles revived for 2018 and extended until 2020

The 10% tax credit for the purchase of qualified, electrically powered two-wheelers that are primarily made for use on public roads and that perform at least 45 miles per hour (i.e., electrically powered motorcycles) can be worth up to $ 2,500. The credit expired at the end of 2017, but the law will apply retroactively for 2018 and extend it for 2019 and 2020. Don’t forget to wear your helmet.

Credit for the resuscitation of vehicles with alternative fuels revived in 2018 and extended until 2020

The law retrospectively repeals the tax credit for residential and business customers for up to 30% of the cost of installing non-hydrogen fueling systems for alternative fuel vehicles that started operating in 2018, and extends the tax credit for 2019 and 2020 , You can request the tax credit for a personal charging station in your garage – that is you, Tesla

Owner.

The credit for health insurance costs was extended to 2020 for the few beneficiaries

The Health Coverage Tax Credit (HCTC) tax credit represents 72.5% of the premiums that certain, very narrowly defined individuals pay for qualified health insurance. The HCTC should expire in late 2019, but the law will extend it until 2020 for the few qualified people. You know who you are

You may want to submit a modified return for 2018

If you have not yet submitted your tax return for 2018, you will need to submit a revised tax return for this year in order to take advantage of the breaks that have risen again for 2018. Ask your accountant if it is worth the effort.

The bottom line

Extender legislation is important good news for those who can benefit from it. If you are in this category, you can also submit a modified 2018 notification to take advantage of breaks that have been revived retroactively for 2018.

One more thing: best wishes for a happy and successful 2020.

Further information: Civil protection regulations

In addition to all provisions related to renewals, the law includes a number of federal tax relief measures for individuals and businesses in areas affected by state-declared disasters that occur between 1/1/18 and 30 days after 12/20/19 the new law takes effect , Relief measures include the following:

* For qualified disaster relief distributions as defined, exemptions from the 10% early withdrawal penalty for before the age of 59 from pension plans and IRA are provided.

* IRA withdrawals for home purchases that were canceled due to eligible disasters can be forwarded to the IRA from which they originated.

* Flexible rules apply to pension loans in qualified hurricane relief situations.

* Employers affected by qualified disasters receive a tax credit for employee retention. The credit corresponds to 40% of qualified wages, up to $ 6,000 wages per eligible employee.

* Restrictions on the deduction of charitable donations are temporarily suspended for charitable purposes related to qualified disaster relief efforts.

* The liberalized rules apply to deductions for serious personal injury related to disasters.

* And more. Contact your accountant for details.

