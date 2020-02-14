The number of tax refunds issued so far this tax season has decreased by almost 5 percent compared to the previous year. This is an indication that many Americans have not withheld their paychecks enough and may receive invoices from the IRS.

According to statistics released on Thursday, the IRS granted more than 10.8 million tax refunds in the week ending February 7. At the same time, the agency had spent almost 11.4 million in the tax return last year.

The statistics show that the number of tax returns submitted and processed roughly corresponds to the previous year and, according to the IRS, only decreased by 0.4 percent. The average refund amount of $ 1,952 has increased by $ 3.

The drop in the number of refund checks was a sore spot during last spring’s tax return – the first after President Donald Trump’s tax cut of $ 1.5 trillion came into effect – as many taxpayers expected the law to bring benefits to the cut The income tax rates would bring tax credit for children and increased the standard deduction.

The number of refunds and average check size at the beginning of the 2019 tax season were significantly lower than last year, but the gap narrowed as more people were submitted. At the end of the year, the IRS stated that it had granted around 343,000 fewer refunds than in the previous year.

More than 80 percent of applicants received a tax cut under the new law, but changes in withholding tax rates meant that many received the tax cut in small pieces on their paychecks throughout the year, rather than in a large payment after filing their tax return.

source computer

The IRS has created a withholding tax calculator that taxpayers can use to determine how much they should withhold to receive the desired refund. The agency also released an updated W-4 form in January, allowing employees to specify how much their employers should deduct from their paychecks. Employees who start new jobs fill out the new form automatically. However, any employee can update their reluctance to use the new form even if they do not change jobs.

Another factor could contribute to fewer refunds: deliberate delays. The IRS holds all payments that include some refundable tax credits, such as B. The tax credit for earned income until mid-February to check for fraud.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to use the agency’s website to get answers to questions and submit them electronically to get their refunds faster, especially when more people file their taxes on the President’s weekend.

“Electronic filing reduces tax return errors because the tax software does the calculations, flags common mistakes, and prompts taxpayers for missing information,” the IRS said in a statement on Thursday.