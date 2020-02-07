Frivolous natures; Debts of a seller; Tooth and justice; and other highlights of recent tax incidents.

Bolingbrook, Illinois: A federal court has permanently prevented preparer Jackelin Brooks from preparing the federal declaration for others.

Brooks generated returns reporting incorrect income and expenses from Schedule C companies and was wrong to apply for the American Opportunity Tax Credit and Residential Energy Credit, resulting in undeserved refunds. The complaint alleges that the returns cost the United States tens of thousands of dollars. The injunction was imposed on Brooks by default for failing to defend itself against the government’s allegations.

New Orleans: Preparer Leroi Gorman Jackson was permanently prevented from making tax returns other than his own from Louisiana.

Jackson, a tax preparation chain owner named Taxman Financial Services, was arrested in 2017 for filing income tax returns on behalf of his customers that were falsely lost in business and resulted in fraudulent $ 20,000 refunds, and because he was estimated to pay $ 21,891 Dollar withheld payroll taxes from his employees’ paychecks without transferring the withheld taxes to the state. In this case, he pleaded guilty; He also pleaded guilty in 2014.

The Louisiana Treasury litigators have also filed a civil suit against Jackson to prevent him from working as a Louisiana tax advisor.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Father and daughter Kenneth Roger Edmonson, 51, and Danielle Takeila Edmonson, 35, were sentenced for filing false statements.

From 2015 to 2018, they filed over $ 100 million in total reimbursement claims with the IRS, including hundreds of thousands of individual up to $ 80 million in individual reimbursement claims. The Treasury paid approximately $ 3.4 million in reimbursements.

Danielle Edmonson also filed a fraudulent return for a 2014 refund, falsely indicating on handwritten forms that she had paid more than $ 300,000 in taxes. The Treasury issued a $ 239,700 refund in 2015. Edmonson bought a luxury car. She also submitted fraudulent statements for each of the 2015, 2016, and 2017 tax years, and requested refunds totaling approximately $ 91 million. These returns included forms that incorrectly claimed that she paid more than $ 145 million in tax. The Treasury Department issued a refund to Kenneth Edmonson for $ 2,405,703.

In September 2017, he submitted a fraudulent return for a refund of approximately $ 725,111. This return also included false claims that he had paid a significant amount of withholding tax, and the Treasury Department sent him $ 734,266.27.

In January 2018, the police raided Edmonson’s residence and found letters that were addressed to both people and warned them of the “frivolous nature” of their return. Shortly thereafter, Kenneth Edmonson went to his bank to try to withdraw the money from the fraudulent refund check.

Danielle Edmonson faces a maximum of 65 years in prison; Kenneth Edmonson can expect a maximum of 35 years in prison. The punishment for both is February 20th.

Gaithersburg, Maryland: Preparer Maria Espinal, 53, of Montgomery Village, Maryland, pleaded guilty of helping with false feedback and increased identity theft.

Espinal owned and operated a preparatory business and, from 2011 to 2017, created and submitted fraudulent federal and state statements for customers who claimed undeserved refunds. Espinal changed legitimate W-2 to third party names and replaced the third party name with the name of their customer.

Espinal also showed a sign on her office wall that said, “If you have lost your [identification] number or passport, we have these people,” which shows the ID information for multiple people.

Espinal used the personal ID information for one of these people to obtain a fraudulent refund on behalf of another customer. She also submitted a return using someone else’s personal ID information to generate a fraudulent refund that Espinal deposited into her own bank account.

She has been put in prison for two years for serious identity theft and three years for helping her prepare for a wrong return. It also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and fines. The sentence will be given on April 2.

Hampton, Virginia: The 62-year-old salesman Gregory Overton Powell was sentenced to 40 months in prison, followed by three years of being released under supervision. He was sentenced to repay $ 1,405,954 to the IRS for circumventing federal income taxes for about 13 years.

Powell worked as a timeshare seller from 2006 to 2016 when his average annual salary was approximately $ 300,000. He failed to make declarations and made minimal, if any, payments for his tax liabilities. For the fiscal years 2006 to 2016 alone, Powell’s tax liabilities exceeded $ 1.4 million, including penalties and interest.

The IRS agreed to allow Powell to enter into a partial payment contract on two separate occasions if it adjusts its tax retention. In any case, he agreed to this, but then incorrectly declared to his employer that he was exempt from tax, thereby preventing any retention of his salary.

Powell took other steps to avoid paying his taxes: he submitted a debt collection notice to the IRS, in which he did not report ownership of a 10-meter speedboat. instructed his wife to buy and hold real estate to hinder debt collection efforts; and persuaded a person to take the nominal title of residence Powell had.

New York: Steven L. Henning, CPA and former partner of an accounting firm in Manhattan, was sentenced to 51 months in prison for participating in two fraudulent offenses.

In the first case, he incorrectly claimed to have closed several million dollars in intellectual property deals and cheated investors with $ 2 million. In the second case, he mistakenly claimed to have customer engagements and cheated an employer out of more than $ 240,000.

Henning, who pleaded guilty last year, was also sentenced to three years in prison. He paid a refund of $ 938,246 and forfeited $ 938,246.

Duluth, Minnesota: Former dental clinic owner Gary James Hedin, 41, pleaded guilty of failing to pay federal taxes on employment.

Hedin, former owner of Downtown Dental Care, has failed to submit the requested returns and to pay the wage taxes retained on employees’ wages for the 2012-2017 tax years. Instead, he used the money to finance a lavish lifestyle.

Hedin admitted that he owed $ 158,958 in federal taxes. The sentence will be given on February 20.

Raleigh, North Carolina: Preparer Garvey Imhotep was sentenced to 45 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States.

From 2011 to 2014, Imhotep conspired to submit incorrect returns for customers of several preparatory companies. Imhotep and his co-conspirators submitted feedback claiming wrong education costs and other fraudulent items to increase reimbursements. He also used PTINs assigned to others. The federal tax loss was more than $ 1.5 million.

He was also instructed to serve three years of supervised release and to repay $ 2,144,888 to the IRS.

Charlotte, North Carolina: Preparer Ramonda Byrd pleaded guilty of helping to submit the wrong return.

Byrd owned and operated the preparatory business Divine Financial Solutions and prepared false returns for her clients from 2012 to 2017. It has inflated the federal reimbursements with fictitious income and expenses for companies as well as false medical expenses, donations for charitable purposes and expenses for children and people in need of care. Your fee was then often deducted from the refund.

Byrd caused a tax loss of more than $ 270,000 in the United States. She has to expect a maximum of three years in prison as well as a monitored release, reimbursement and a fine.