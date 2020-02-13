Numbers game; we have a loser; scrapped; and other highlights of recent tax incidents.

Philadelphia: Preparer Abdoulaye Coumbassa was sentenced to two years in prison for helping create a false tax return for customers.

Coumbassa, who pleaded guilty last year, owned and operated Abbi Tax Services and Accounting. From 2012 to 2015, at least, he prepared and submitted fraudulent returns on behalf of customers to increase reimbursements. Coumbassa caused the IRS a tax loss of $ 2.1 million.

He was also instructed to be released under supervision for a year and to repay approximately $ 250,000 to the United States.

Richmond, Virginia: 34-year-old Banita Brandise Saffore was sentenced to seven years in prison and sentenced to a refund of $ 169,227 to her victims for conspiracy over wire fraud, heightened identity theft and no-show in court for a trial.

Saffore and her mother, co-defendant Charlene Saffore Cannon, ran a tax preparation service that systematically filed tax returns for customers that included false income, dependents, and education costs under Appendix C to increase reimbursements. As early as 2011, they started submitting fraudulent returns with stolen IDs and receiving refunds.

Saffore pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and identity theft, but did not appear when she was convicted in September 2018.

Maplewood, New Jersey: Fifty-two-year-old Zenobia Williams has pled guilty to her role in conspiring to fraud the IRS and submitting false personal returns to a New Jersey business owner and two others.

Williams pleaded guilty to committing a conspiracy to defraud the IRS by reporting incorrect business expenses upon return of the business owner in order to fraudulently reduce his tax liability, and by reporting these bogus costs as income on the returns of two other people to receive unjustified refunds.

In 2016, Williams operated Maplewood Business Services, a tax preparation company. Williams and the business owner agreed to report incorrect labor costs for his company when personally returning the 2015 calendar to reduce his tax liability. In January of this year, Williams sent an SMS to the business owner saying, “Hey Fella, I just have a customer who needs 15,750 in income. You must create a 1099MISC form for this person. I will give you the information. Let me know how much more income you need for 1099. “

Williams then prepared two 1099s at the instruction of the business owner, incorrectly stating that his company paid an individual $ 15,800 and another individual $ 11,255 in 2015 when both Williams and the business owner knew that no such compensation was being paid to these individuals was. Williams also prepared a personal return for the business owner, incorrectly reporting the incorrect $ 27,055 business cost and bogus cost as income from the returns of the two people.

The tax fraud charge is up to five years in prison and fined $ 250,000. The sentencing takes place on April 17.

Denver: Remijio Rafael Hau Chi, 45, formerly from Littleton, Colorado, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for fleeing the United States to avoid a sentence imposed in a previous tax fraud case.

Hau Chi, along with his wife Wilma Hau, was convicted of conspiracy in February 2014 to make false and fraudulent claims against the government. Hau Chi participated in a program that used stolen tax identification information to submit fraudulent returns to the IRS and request refunds. The investigation found 138 false federal income tax returns resulted in the fraudulent reimbursement of $ 430,753. Chi used a significant portion of the refunds for his personal gain, including acquiring a residence.

In this case, after being sentenced to 22 months in prison, the court allowed him to come forward to serve his sentence once his wife had completed her sentence. Hau Chi left his residence in Littleton in March 2014 and became a refugee who is believed to be in Mexico. He was arrested while traveling in July 2018.

Upper Darby, Pennsylvania: Omar Faruq, 37, and Omar Ali, 36, both from Pennsauken, New Jersey, and owners of a tax preparation service, were convicted of submitting false declarations for their role in the conspiracy.

Omar Faruq was sentenced to 24 months in prison, three years’ release and supervision, and $ 688,362 refund; Omar Ali was sentenced to 18 months in prison, three years’ imprisonment and restitution of $ 573,322.

In June, you pleaded guilty of submitting incorrect returns to Omar Consultancy on behalf of clients. The two used incorrect filing status, Deductions and Expenditures from Schedule A, Revenue and Losses from Schedule C, and Fictitious Loans to reduce customers’ tax liabilities and increase refunds. As part of the conspiracy, they then redirected portions of these refunds to their own bank accounts.

Bethany, Connecticut: 56-year-old lawyer William S. Palmieri pleaded guilty in two cases of deliberate failure to pay income taxes.

Between 2006 and 2014, Palmieri, whose practice specializes in civil rights law, reported the IRS report, but did not pay all the income taxes it owed. In December 2017, Palmieri owed taxes, interest, and penalties of $ 227,709.

The sentence will be given on March 12 when Palmieri faces a maximum of two years in prison, a fine, and a refund to the IRS.

Rocky Mount, North Carolina: 44-year-old preparer Moses Whitaker was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to helping prepare and submit an incorrect return.

Whitaker owned and operated a tax preparation business for the fiscal years 2010 to 2014 under the names M&S Tax Service and MIX Tax Service. Because of his criminal record, he was unable to obtain PTINs and ITINs and was given these numbers using the names and personal information of others. During those years, Whitaker submitted approximately 2,023 federal statements by email.

Even after the IRS issued a search warrant for the company in 2015, Whitaker applied for and received these numbers on behalf of a relative, and continued to produce and file false customer income tax returns. For the tax years 2015 to 2018, he submitted another 1,361 tax returns to the IRS.

Returns included wrong family members and excessive tax deductions, education credits, and non-refunded business expenses. The program resulted in a loss of approximately $ 2.8 million for the IRS.

Whitaker was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and a $ 167,285 refund to the IRS.

Naugatuck, Connecticut: The preparer Ana Nunez, a.k.a. Ana Pagoaga, 48, pleaded guilty of filing false tax returns.

Nunez owned and operated the tax preparation business, Nunez MultiServices. From the 2011 tax year and at least until the 2014 tax year, she forged information on federal declarations that she had drawn up for customers. It has routinely inflated income or created fictitious income; counterfeit spending, including education and childcare expenses; and fake deductions like business miles.

The fee is a maximum of three years per count.

Alexandria, Virginia: 67-year-old tax lobbyist James F. Miller was sentenced to one year in prison for intentionally filing a false tax return.

Miller, a tax policy lobbyist and a former tax department employee at the Department of Justice, reported gross income for his 2010-2014 returns of more than $ 2.2 million. He filed several false federal statements that omitted the revenue from partnerships he received from two law firms and the gross revenue he received from his own lobbying company. The tax loss was more than $ 730,000.

Miller was also directed to be released under supervision for one year and to pay $ 735,933 in restitution.