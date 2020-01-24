Tax Fraud Blotter: A Porsche, a Jeep and a boat

advertisement

Perfect mess; Package; bad medicine; and other highlights of recent tax incidents.

Gulfport, Mississippi: Former preparer Alvin Mays pleaded guilty of helping and helping prepare wrong returns.

Mays operated and owned City Tax Service and prepared employees from 2012 to 2017 to make false returns. In order to fraudulently increase customer refunds, false refunds and fictitious company losses were claimed in the refunds. Mays sometimes charges customers up to $ 1,600 per return.

advertisement

The tax loss to the United States exceeded $ 900,000.

On April 16, Mays was sentenced to imprisonment for a maximum of three years in prison, as well as a supervised release and fines. He agreed to repay $ 321,605 to the United States.

New Haven, Connecticut: Tax advisor Devon Williams, 30, of Atlanta and formerly New Haven, Connecticut, was sentenced to eight months in prison and one year of monitored release for making false returns.

Williams, who pleaded guilty last year, owned and operated Perfect Preparers and between 2014 and 2017 prepared numerous federal statements for customers who inflated deductions. The IRS lost at least $ 550,000 that Williams had to repay. Many of his customers’ returns need to be changed. Customers are obliged to settle their own tax liability with the IRS.

Kansas City, Missouri: 48-year-old business owner Barrett Prelogar has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for hindering government efforts to raise more than $ 378,000 in taxes.

Prelogar was a partner of Winntech Digital Systems, which manufactured electronic displays. In 2002 and 2003, Prelogar withheld, but failed to pay, federal wages and salary taxes from Winntech employees’ paychecks, and more than $ 263,000 was estimated. Prelogar also filed his personal tax return for 2008 and reported gross income of more than $ 500,000 and tax of more than $ 100,000, but did not pay the taxes due.

From 2009 to 2011, Prelogar spent more than $ 362,000 on three houses, a Porsche, a Jeep, and a boat. When the IRS tried to collect the unpaid taxes of the Winntech Trust Fund and the taxes Prelogar had owed since 2008, it hindered the recovery efforts. From 2011 to 2016, he used corporate funds to pay for his personal expenses, structured cash withdrawals from Winntech’s bank account to circumvent the Bundesbank’s reporting requirements, and cashed his paychecks from his wife’s company, Bare Skull Innovation, rather than spending the money in a personal account to put bank account.

He was also ordered to serve a year of supervised release and repay $ 263,959.27 to the United States.

Miami: The business owner Ricardo Betancourt pleaded guilty not to have paid the wage tax.

Between 2002 and 2017, Betancourt owned and operated several package delivery companies in South Florida. The companies generated gross sales of more than $ 100 million. Betancourt employed hundreds of federal employees and withheld federal tax on wages, but failed to transfer these withholding and other related taxes to the IRS.

In 2013 and 2014, Betancourt paid no more than 97 percent of the federal labor taxes that he withheld from his employees. In 2015 and 2016, Betancourt did not pay any of the federal taxes that he had withheld from his employees. For the quarter that ended in December 2016, he admitted that he had failed to post and pay approximately $ 727,478.

The sentencing takes place on February 12. Betancourt must face a maximum prison term of five years, as well as supervised release, reimbursement and a fine.

Steubenville, Ohio: Eugene Traficante, 44, now in Weirton, West Virginia, and a former resident of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, followed by a two-year prison sentence for email fraud, tax evasion, and a deliberate failure to register tax returns on income.

In 2006, Traficante was charged with accounting and bookkeeping work for a repair and maintenance company for commercial refrigeration equipment. He had access to a mailbox where the company received payments from customers. In May 2006, Traficante opened a bank account and began depositing checks that he had unauthorized to remove from the company’s mailbox. He stole or redirected around 168 checks worth $ 345,552.59.

From about January 2011 to April 2012, he tried to avoid federal income tax for the calendar year 2011 and was unable to file an income tax return after the end of the calendar years 2012 and 2013.

Sauk Rapids, Minnesota: 41-year-old Adam Lashinski, who incorrectly claims to be a CPA, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for providing false information.

Lashinski created and submitted dozens of fraudulent federal and state income tax returns for his acquaintances between 2013 and 2015. He admitted to having made repeated statements omitting taxable income and called for false adjustments, deductions, and business expenses. The tax loss was $ 208,550.

Denver: Owner Martin Fields was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States, the conspiracy to commit money laundering, make false claims against the United States, and money laundering.

Fields, along with Matthew Taylor, Calvin Glover, and others, filed false tax credit claims under a federal program that promotes the production and use of renewable fuels. Fields and his co-conspirators founded a fake company, Shintan Inc., which is said to be active in the production of renewable biodiesel fuel. From 2010 to 2013, Fields and his co-conspirators submitted documents to the IRS claiming tax credits in excess of $ 7.2 million for the production of renewable fuels. In fact, Shintan did not produce a qualified renewable fuel and the documents submitted to the IRS were incorrect.

Fields and his co-conspirators laundered the stolen funds through bank accounts from Shintan and other shell companies. Fields personally received at least $ 1.8 million. Taylor and Glover pleaded guilty.

The penalty is February 7th. Fields faces a maximum of five years in prison for conspiring to defraud the government and for every false allegation and 10 years for money laundering conspiracies and for every money laundering count. It also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and fines.

Atlanta: Tiffany Lewis was sentenced to 56 months in prison for participating in a plan to file false federal statements.

Between January 2010 and April 2014, Lewis and her co-conspirators submitted more than 5,000 false federal tax returns, many of which used stolen ID cards. Lewis was responsible for filing returns that raised more than $ 11.9 million and caused the IRS to issue fraudulent refunds in excess of $ 3.7 million.

She was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and repay $ 3,799,991 to the United States.

North Brunswick, New Jersey: 45-year-old preparer Juan Solano pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

Solano belonged to J & C Solano Tax Service. In 2016, Solano reported that he had grossed $ 113,263 from J&C. Solano admitted that he didn’t report an additional $ 318,228 that he had earned from J&C that year. He also admitted that he submitted false personal statements and avoided taxes for 2013, 2014, and 2015.

In total, Solano owes the government additional taxes of $ 299,274 for the years 2013 to 2016.

Tax evasion is punished with a maximum sentence of five years and a maximum fine of $ 250,000. This is twice the gross amount of a financial gain from the crime or twice the gross amount of a victim’s financial loss. The sentence will be given on May 12.

advertisement