Taubitz wins World Cup luge, gains points advantage | National sport

advertisement

SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) – Julia Taubitz from Germany pulled off a big rally in run two to win a World Cup race for women on Saturday. This made the competition with Tatyana Ivanova from Russia for the overall season championship even closer.

Taubitz took first place, Ivanova second place and Eliza Cauce from Latvia third place on their home route for their by far the best end of the season. Ivanova’s lead over Taubitz has been reduced to 17 points in the overall standings and they are the only two serious rivals remaining in the race for the points title.

advertisement

Emily Sweeney was the top American and finished 15th – which means that she is the only American who qualified for the sprint race on Sunday. Only the top 15 on Saturday received an invitation to sprint.

Summer Britcher from the USA had the unique opportunity not only to be in this field, but also to win the race on Saturday. After the first run she was the leader, but fought her way through in the second round and fell back to 18th place.

Brittney Arndt was 23rd and Ashley Farquharson was 26th for the United States

Latvians Andris Sics and Juris Sics won the doubles in late Saturday on home ice. They ended in 1: 23,804. Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt from Germany took second place with 1: 23.834, and Germany won bronze from Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken.

The American team of Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger made their debut in the World Cup series and finished 20th.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement