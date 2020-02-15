HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) – Jalen Tate had a career high of 31 points to overtake Marcus Burk and help Northern Kentucky win 84-70 against IUPUI on Friday night.

Burk led the jaguars with 30 points in 11-of-20 shooting, his fourth game of the season with at least 30 points.

Tate was 10 out of 14 shooters and made 9 for 11 free throws. He added seven templates and six steals. Trevon Faulkner had 14 points for Northern Kentucky (19-7, 11-3 Horizon League), who scored his fifth win in a row. Tyler Sharpe added 13 points. Adrian Nelson scored 11 points.

Grant Weatherford had 10 points for the jaguars (6-21, 2-12). Jaylen Minnett added six templates. Elyjah Goss had 11 rebounds.

The Northerners improve 2: 0 for the season against the Jaguars. Northern Kentucky defeated IUPUI on January 12 with 96-71. Northern Kentucky will play Illinois-Chicago at home on Sunday. IUPUI will face Wright State on Sunday.

