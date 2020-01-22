Tata Motors unveils premium hatchback Altroz

advertisement

Tata Motors has entered the premium hatchback segment with the launch of Altroz ​​at an introductory price starting at £ 5.29 lakh for the gasoline version and £ 6.99 lakh for the diesel version.

This segment represents around 12.5% ​​of the passenger car market and Maruti and Hyundai sell around 40,000 units of their premium hatchback models every month.

Altroz, with a BS-VI engine, is the first Tata Motors vehicle developed based on the new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle with the Impact 2.0 design language after Tiago.

The technologically loaded Altroz ​​is equipped with safety features and driver assistance systems and comes with six different factory-mounted customizable options that customers can choose. Together with the introduction of Altroz, Tata Motors launched on Wednesday the completely renewed BS-VI versions of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon.

Focus on safety

Mayata Pareek, president of the Passenger Vehicles business unit, said that these cars were not only fully BS-VI ready, but also offered much more to aspiring Indian customers. passenger safety with the introduction of Altroz. This car is a premium product for safety-conscious customers. ”

He said the company would not get involved in the pricing game, but would rather focus on delivering “technologically superior” and safe vehicles that can make a premium on the market.

At the launch, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said: “We have promised to start the year with a product offensive and we are here. The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to be turned into reality and we have made a start by bringing the new generation of BS-VI solutions to the market. “

More in store

“With Altroz ​​we are further expanding our market coverage. We have much more in store for 2020 and we have just started unveiling our well-defined future product portfolio, “he added.

The new Nexon – available in 1.2-liter Revotron BS-VI turbo gasoline and 1.5-liter Revotorq BS-VI turbo diesel – starts at £ 6.95 lakh and £ 8.45 lakh respectively.

The Tiago 2020 in 1.2L Revotron gasoline BS-VI engine is priced from £ 4.60 lakh. Tigor 2020 will be available for a starting price of £ 5.75 lakh and comes with a 1.2L Revotron gasoline BS-VI engine.

