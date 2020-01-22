Tata Motors unveils premium hatchback Altroz

Tata Motors has entered the premium hatchback segment with the launch of Altroz at an introductory price starting at £ 5.29 lakh for the gasoline version and £ 6.99 lakh for the diesel version.
This segment represents around 12.5% of the passenger car market and Maruti and Hyundai sell around 40,000 units of their premium hatchback models every month.
Altroz, with a BS-VI engine, is the first Tata Motors vehicle developed based on the new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle with the Impact 2.0 design language after Tiago.
The technologically loaded Altroz is equipped with safety features and driver assistance systems and comes with six different factory-mounted customizable options that customers can choose. Together with the introduction of Altroz, Tata Motors launched on Wednesday the completely renewed BS-VI versions of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon.
Focus on safety
Mayata Pareek, president of the Passenger Vehicles business unit, said that these cars were not only fully BS-VI ready, but also offered much more to aspiring Indian customers. passenger safety with the introduction of Altroz. This car is a premium product for safety-conscious customers. ”
He said the company would not get involved in the pricing game, but would rather focus on delivering “technologically superior” and safe vehicles that can make a premium on the market.
At the launch, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said: “We have promised to start the year with a product offensive and we are here. The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to be turned into reality and we have made a start by bringing the new generation of BS-VI solutions to the market. “
More in store
“With Altroz we are further expanding our market coverage. We have much more in store for 2020 and we have just started unveiling our well-defined future product portfolio, “he added.
The new Nexon – available in 1.2-liter Revotron BS-VI turbo gasoline and 1.5-liter Revotorq BS-VI turbo diesel – starts at £ 6.95 lakh and £ 8.45 lakh respectively.
The Tiago 2020 in 1.2L Revotron gasoline BS-VI engine is priced from £ 4.60 lakh. Tigor 2020 will be available for a starting price of £ 5.75 lakh and comes with a 1.2L Revotron gasoline BS-VI engine.
