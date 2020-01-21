Target buyer tries to shame workers - but it fails largely

advertisement

David Leavitt may be an award-winning journalist, as his Twitter bio proudly claims, but he’s also a customer’s absolute nightmare if his encounters with a Target employee over the past week are signs of this.

Leavitt bought from a target last week

in Swansea, Massachusetts, when he came across an electric toothbrush that looked like it was being sold for a dime. When he tried to buy it, Tori Perrotti, who kept the register, did not choose it. After all, the real retail price was $ 89.99.

So what did Leavitt do? He took her picture and posted it on Twitter

together to shame them:

This @ target manager, Tori, doesn’t keep the price of his articles under Massachusetts law. Pic.twitter.com/7IYMjCcutZ

– David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020

He then explained that he had called the police to intervene, but they apparently told him that he would have to sue the store if he wanted this deal.

Let’s just say the public reaction was probably not what he expected.

One commentator said, “God, you are a terrible person,” while another pointed out that this is not the first time Leavitt has made his complaints about retail:

Hey @Walmart your Hanover, MA manager Ronald C Carbone declines to honor a prize match for @NintendoAmerica #NintendoSwitch #games as announced. Pic.twitter.com/nYcPzgYIJw

– David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) December 6, 2018

Public support for Perrotti grew from then on, leading to the launch of a GoFundMe campaign that had raised over $ 31,000 for a vacation. Part of the money will also be used for charity.

“It happens so often that people take the picture and make a meme of it,” Perrotti told NBC Boston after their story went viral. “So it’s nice to see that it creates advertising for me and my feelings.”

And what does Leavitt have to say about the whole thing?

I’m giving away holidays. Who’s next?

– David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 18, 2020

