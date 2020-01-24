Tarek El Moussa's girlfriend Heather Rae Young bangs the troll and inquires whether she has a different identity than HGTV friend

advertisement

Heather Rae Young may fall head over heels in love with her boyfriend Tarek El Moussa, but the flip or flop star isn’t what makes up the Selling Sunset personality. Young shared a glamorous selfie with Instagram on Thursday, raving about her love in the subtitles.

“Life throws small and big curve balls in our way every day. I am so happy to wake up every day next to a man who unconditionally loves me, picks me up and supports me in every way,” she began, marking El Moussa.

“The older I get, the more it becomes clear that my time and energy are precious,” she continued. “Don’t waste your energy on negativity. Sometimes I feel it creep in and then I tell myself, but why …? Why can this little annoyance creep into my amazing life.”

The mention of El Moussa in her caption seemed to trigger one of her followers, who commented, “Do you have an identity that differs from your current relationship? It seems as if you have a rather successful thing in front of you without constantly remembering The world that it is that you meet here in every posting. You are a very beautiful woman, do not let your glamor come from a man. “

But Young quickly laughed out of the shadows and wrote, “LOL Well, I’m in love with my relationship is a big part of my happiness, so I’ll talk about it. And yes, I’ll tell my relationship life for my relationship.”

However, the first commentator did not give in and replied: “I hope my words have at least paused and thought. Your life seems to be determined by the man in it and not by who you really want to be. Having your own identity outside every relationship grows and thrives. “

Young, however, has had a lot of people behind him all along, including a successor who replied, “You are very well, Heather! Happiness eludes some people.”

“Your comment makes you come across bitterly,” said another to the critic. “Instead of trying to define how happy someone’s life should be, why can’t you empower another woman to be happy and support her at every stage of her life. I’m curious to see if you can see the photos of women with theirs too Bother children? “

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

