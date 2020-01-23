Tarantino believes that he wages war against Star Wars, Marvel and other major film companies

advertisement

Quentin Tarantino believes he was at war with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars franchise last year. The directors Once upon a time in Hollywood had to struggle to be seen among the big films of the year by Disney and other franchises. With 10 Oscar nominations, however, the film was able to develop into a frontrunner this year.

This topic has been discussed several times in recent years, but in 2019 there were some original ideas that made some room for maneuver. When asked about original films in 2019, Tarantino said, “If you say endgame and all of that despite the sequels and the Avengers, I actually think there has been a war for films this past year.”

Knives Out, Uncut Gems, Ford vs. Ferrari, Us, Jojo Rabbit, Parasite and Once upon a time in Hollywood are among the original films that fought for the screen in 2019. Some of them will be rewarded during the award season, while others (Uncut Gems and Adam Sandler) will be left in the dark. Quentin Tarantino responded to his comments on the war and had to say so.

“As far as I can see, the commercial product that belongs to the conglomerates, the projects that everyone knows and has in their DNA, be it the Marvel comics, the Star Wars, Godzilla and James Bond that never had these films A better year than last year. It would have been the year that their world domination would have ended. But it wasn’t. Because of what you said, a lot of original film content came out and wanted to be seen. I am very proud to be nominated with the other films that have just been nominated. I think if you sum up the year, it is the cinema that doesn’t work that falls into this blockbuster IP proof status made its last appearance this year . “

Quentin Tarantino was able to prevail in 2019 without the help of the Chinese box office. However, there remains a dispute that the original ideas will be lost in the box office battles. At this point, it’s almost impossible to compete with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and just about everything that Disney holds in its hands. Tarantino believes he was lucky this year. The director explains.

“If it hadn’t worked this year, it might have been the last time such films were made. This is a really great year. To fight something like Avengers: Endgame that came out the month before and the month after couldn’t talk about anything else. They tried to do this with the last Star Wars and I think it didn’t quite work, but you couldn’t get on United Airlines without hitting all the links and even had the security commercial a Star Wars scene. “

The Rise of Skywalker did not meet the Star Wars franchise standards, but could have $ 1 billion at the box office, which cannot be overlooked. Quentin Tarantino took off with $ 373.2 million Once upon a time in Hollywood, which is also quite large and cannot be overlooked, especially since Robert Downey Jr. and Adam Driver are not among them.

The argument of the original ideas against the sequel, restarts, remakes and franchises will not go away so quickly. But it was nice to see that some original films received additional recognition at the box office last year. Rian Johnson switched from The Last Jedi to Knives Out and was able to return with a little gold at the box office and critical applause. We just have to wait and see what the landscape looks like when Quentin Tarantino releases his 10th and possibly last film. The interview with Tarantino was originally conducted by Deadline.

