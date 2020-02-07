ANDY JACKSON / STUFF

Marcus Leggett (left) and Charlotte McGoldrick, volunteers from the Ngamotu Rural Fire Force. are returning home after just a week for a second mission against the bushfires in Australia.

Two Taranaki firefighters who have recently returned from fighting the Australian bush fires are on their way to a second mission.

Marcus Leggett and Charlotte McGoldrick of New Plymouth’s Ngamotu Volunteer Rural Fire Force arrived in New Zealand on February 2 after a 13-day mission, but will return on Monday.

They will be part of another contingent of New Zealand firefighters going to New South Wales, where fires have been burning since November.

It will be Leggett’s sixth international assignment. He said he was just too happy to help those in need, especially the Australian firefighters who made it difficult.

“They are all volunteers and have been fighting the fires since November.

“They weren’t at work. I think one of them even lost his house a few weeks before we arrived and he was still out there to do that. You just have to.”

Kiwi firefighters from left, Charlotte McGoldrick and Marcus Leggett from New Plymouth’s Ngamotu Volunteer Rural Fire Force, with Western Brown, Ruapehu and Matthew Balks from the Kohi Voluntary Rural Fire Force.

Leggett, an Asplundh arborist, said he had been asked in Australia to return and lead another team, but had to check with his line manager first.

“The work was really good and understanding and gave me more free time.”

The generosity of the Australian public is overwhelming.

“People stopped you on the street and said thank you, they bought you drinks and wanted to buy you food and everything.

“It is very humiliating.”

Since November, bushfires have burned more than 11 million acres of bush, forest and parks across Australia.

Despite the dangers involved, McGoldrick had no problem volunteering for another assignment – her third assignment abroad.

“It’s just a great way to really help the community. You train a lot, so all you have to do is rely on it.

“They are a tough bunch, they are still very happy, but tired. They have been doing this for months.”

The 26-year-old cook also felt humble and overwhelmed by the welcoming nature of the locals.

“Wow, you couldn’t go out or eat anywhere without someone saying ‘Oh my god, thanks’.”

A member of the community even placed a fridge with drinks next to the street so that the firefighters could fight the flames.

Nigel Dravitzki, a New Zealand liaison and most important land fireman from Taranaki / Ruapehu / Whanganui, will also take off on Monday.

According to Dravitzki, the fires had been burning on Friday for 155 days and there was no end in sight.

“I think they are doing better now.

“Since the fire and the landscape are so big, there is still a lot to do.”

Thousands of firefighters continue to fight bush fires in Australia.

Since November, at least 33 people have been killed – including four firefighters – and more than 11 million acres of bush, forest and parks across Australia have been burned.

Approximately 1167 firefighters from Australia, New Zealand and North America are currently working to control and extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile, Base Power, an all-in-one energy system developed by Powerco, will provide approximately $ 1.3 million of powerful energy storage, backup generators, and solar panels to areas in New South Wales most affected by the devastating fires are.

Managing Director Jayson Vinsen hoped that the devices could “help” in a small way to get the communities back on their feet.