Taranaki couple celebrating 70 years of love

Colin and Jean Williams, from Waitara, celebrate 70 years of marriage.

After 70 years of marriage, Jean Williams still kissed her husband on the head as they go to sleep every night.

She says that the secret to a long, happy marriage is truly love.

Jean and Colin were married on January 21, 1950 – seventy years ago on Tuesday in the Waitara Methodist Church.

They are 91 and 93 and still drive around their city in the north of Taranaki and are still completely independent.

The couple is known in the Waitara and Rāhotu communities for the hours they spent working in the supermarkets they ran and were involved with the community.

Jean is happy to talk about their years spent in Rāhotu, raising their two children, John and Sue.

“So many memories, darling. They are messing around.”

The couple married on January 21, 1950.

She admits that life has not been easy. They both lost their parents at a young age and Jean has fought cancer, but there is one thing that has survived them.

“We had each other,” said Jean.

Marriage wasn’t easy either.

“It’s not easy, but you learn,” she said.

“Because we loved each other.”

The couple met table tennis in 1948. Colin had just moved from Wellington to Waitara, while Jean had grown up in the city.

Jean said it was all very traditional back then – they couldn’t get married until she was 21 and time spent without family was rejected.

So they got married a week after Jean’s 21st birthday and moved to Rāhotu shortly thereafter.

It was a huge life decision that Jean Colin still praises today.

They had Jean’s savings – £ 120 – and opened a small supermarket in the coastal town of Taranaki.

“I have always had faith that Colin would take care of me, take care of us.”

The Williams are still completely independent – even at 93 and 91.

Jean said the times were different, because it was only years after the war ended and things like cigarettes and sugar had to be rationed.

But they loved it and spent 20 years in the city.

“When we left Rāhotu, we were on every committee,” Jean said.

When they heard that a supermarket was being built in Waitara, the two decided that they wanted to participate and move home.

“It was great,” said Jean.

Today is that supermarket, which is now New World, in its third generation.

Their son, John, has been running it for years and now his son Craig, one of the couple’s five grandchildren, is in charge.

Colin only stopped working there when he was in the late 80s.

Jean said she knows they are lucky to celebrate 70 years of marriage because some people don’t even turn 70.

Turning to her husband, she said, “We are still here, aren’t we, honey.”

