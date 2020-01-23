Tape cutting event planned for new independent emergency room in Wildwood

advertisement

Local residents are invited to attend the upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony for the new freestanding Trailwinds Village ER in Wildwood.

Owner Ocala Health will hold the event on Thursday February 13th at 12:00 noon at the facility at 6131 Seven Mile Drive in Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A. The new 24/7 emergency room will have 11 beds in the emergency room and will be able to cater to all ages, including pediatrics.

The 11,630 square meter, single-story emergency room that will house the CR 466A is expected to serve more than 11,500 patients per year. The $ 13 million project will employ approximately 30 full-time health professionals.

“As we continue to expand our locations in Ocala Regional and West Marion, we saw an opportunity to bring emergency care closer to Sumter County residents,” said Chad Christianson, CEO of Ocala Health. “We believe that this freestanding emergency room will provide our patients with a more comfortable and better emergency care experience. We will continue to expand health services where necessary for our growing community. “

Trailwinds Village ER celebrated a milestone in September when government officials and business leaders flocked to the site for the official topping-out ceremony. They were joined by members of the Ocala Health management team as they all celebrated the last bar that was placed on the structure.

The Wildwood facility is Ocala Health’s third free-standing emergency room. The health organization opened its first in Summerfield (Summerfield ER) in October 2016 and last fall in Ocala (Maricamp ER) on Maricamp Road.

Ocala Health also includes the Ocala Regional Medical Center, a 256-bed facility in Ocala, and the West Marion Community Hospital, a 174-bed hospital in West Marion County. ORMC is a Level II trauma center and the only comprehensive stroke center in the region.

Ocala Health’s outpatient facilities include Family Care Specialists, a primary care network with six locations in Marion County; Advanced imaging centers; a free-standing wound and overpressure center; a senior wellness community center; and three surgical and medical specialist practices.

