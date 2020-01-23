Tanya Tucker thinks she has finally found love

advertisement

Tanya Tucker had a turbulent romantic past, but she doesn’t give up on finding lasting love. The 61-year-old singer is with the man of her dreams and wedding bells could be in her future.

People report that Tucker has been dating singer-songwriter Craig Dillingham since summer 2019, and she believes she has found the stability that she is known to have missed in her past relationships.

“If he’s not, I’m done,” says Tucker.

The singer’s romantic life has played out in public over the years, especially a turbulent romance in the eighties with the much older Glen Campbell. At the beginning of her career she was engaged to a rodeo rider and later to producer Jerry Laseter, the father of her daughter Layla, who is now 20 years old. Tucker also has two children with the actor Ben Reed, with whom she was never engaged.

Tucker and Dillingham met 48 years ago on a Texas radio station when they were both 13-year-old country music newbies. She became famous during his regional career. While Tucker forgot about her first meeting, Dillingham never did.

“Craig always loved me, always,” says Tucker. “I mean, he never didn’t love me.”

They have been in contact over the decades and have tried twice to turn their friendship into a romance, but it never worked out for them. Lee Ann Womack is a close friend of Tucker, and her husband, producer Frank Liddell, is a good friend of Dillingham. That is why she decided to intervene personally to bring the couple together. She invited Dillingham to a show she and Tucker played together in July 2019, and sparks flew.

“She persuaded him to go. When he got there I got off the bus and he went to me and I went, ahhhh!” Tucker tells people. “And that’s how we’ve been together ever since.”

Tucker says she even thought of marriage.

“I have nothing against marriage,” she says. “It’s the opposite. I find it very sacred and I only want to do it once.”

Friends raised the couple about the possibility of marriage, Tucker reveals. “And I mean, I’m pretty sure when I said,” Hey, let’s get married, he’ll go. “

The experience is so much sweeter because Tucker has someone to enjoy her newfound career with. Her first album in 17 years, While I’m Livin ‘, has received excellent reviews and has been nominated for four prizes at the 2020 Grammy Awards scheduled for Sunday, January 26th.

“I love being with him,” Tucker says of Dillingham. “And we love doing things together. He loves me, but he doesn’t let me slide. I really want to have him in my life. “

