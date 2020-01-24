advertisement

Tanya Tucker’s 2019 album While I’m Livin ‘ contains some of her most reflective, personal work to date. The project was co-produced by Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile, the latter of whom also helped to write the majority of his tracks, including “Bring My Flowers Now”, one of the most powerful songs on the album.

As Tucker explains, the songwriting process for “Bring My Flowers Now” began when Carlile suggested that they “had been trying to write the song [Tucker] for 30 years”. While Tucker was initially put off by the huge task, the song actually came fairly easily – and taught her an important lesson about not being too fanatic about perfection in her music. Read on to learn the story behind the song, as told by Tucker himself.

So I went to the toilet to think – I do my best to think there – went back outside and [Brandi] was in the panel room. And we wrote this song in about 30 minutes.

And then we went to the vocal stand there, and the band came in and we recorded it. I would have liked to change a few things, but no. They didn’t want me to do that. So it was like, “Okay, ugh.”

We always want perfection – just going anywhere in the state would be fun. But we always want it to be perfect. And it will never be perfect. If you were perfect, nobody would want you, right?

Well, I am far from it – defects and such. But Brandi said, “This song lingers. This is what came out of your mouth, and that’s the way we’re going to put it there.”

So, thank you, Dad – because my father told me a long time ago, when I was a kid, he said, “One of the biggest, biggest songs you’ll ever have, Tanya, is the one you write yourself.”

