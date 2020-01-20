Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile performs at the 2020 Grammy Awards

advertisement

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile will share the stage during the 2020 Grammy Awards. The two artists shared that they belong to the line-up of artists for the all-genre awards show on Sunday evening (January 19), a week before the ceremony.

“I wish you were the first to know! I will be performing at the # GRAMMY’s this year with a whole host of great artists, including one of my favorite people around the world, @BrandiCarlile!” Tucker writes on Instagram. Carlile adds: “Let’s do this. @Thetanyatucker”

Tucker is the most nominated country artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards and has received nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Song of the Year. The four kinks are her first with the Grammy since the early 1990s and bring her her total nominations to 14.

advertisement

Tucker’s 2020 Grammy Awards nominations come for her 2019 album While I’m Livin ‘, produced by Carlile and Shooter Jennings. Carlile and her staff, Tim and Phil Hanseroth, wrote most of the songs on the new Carlile album and are therefore nominated for Best Country Song and Song of the Year. Carlile is also nominated for Best Country Album for her work on While I’m Livin ‘, and earned a Best Country Duo / Group Performance nod for her duet with Maren Morris, “Common”.

In addition to Carlile and Tucker, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform their new duet, “Nobody But You,” and Bonnie Raitt will honor 2020 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Honoree John Prine during the 2020 Grammy Awards broadcast. During the pre-broadcast Premiere Ceremony, buzzy roots / soul artist Yola and folk-y supergroup I’m With Her will perform.

The Grammy Awards 2020 are scheduled for January 26 in Los Angeles, California. The premiere ceremony starts at 3:30 PM ET and is streamed online, while the broadcast is broadcast live on CBS from 8 PM ET.

The Boot stays up late for the most popular country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch us by going back to TheBoot.com for the latest news from Grammy, like The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Country artists with the most Grammy Awards wins

.

advertisement