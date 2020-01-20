Tanya Tucker appears at Grammys with 'Whole Lineup of Artists'

advertisement

Country legend Tanya Tucker has joined a growing list of performers for the 2020 Grammy Awards, which she announced on Instagram on Sunday (January 19).

“I wanted you to be the first to know,” wrote the While I’m Livin star. “I will be performing at the Grammys with a number of great artists this year, including Brandi Carlile, one of my favorite artists around the world.”

It’s no surprise that the country hotshot made a coveted appearance at the all-genre awards ceremony, which honors artists, performers, and writers of all genres. Tucker has four Grammy Awards for 2020, including the song of the year for “Bring My Flowers Now”, the best country album for While I’m Livin ‘, the best country solo performance for “Bring My Flowers Now” and the best country song for “Bring my flowers now.”

advertisement

They placed Tucker’s four nominations ahead of all of the country’s other Grammy nominees in 2020.

“I wish I had a trampoline to jump in now,” said Tucker shortly after the nominations were announced in December. “It’s just unbelievable. I couldn’t have done it without the fans of Brandi and Shooter and all of Tanya.” Tucker team: What differs more than ever today is the social media fans and streaming that have made this album an instant hit.

As she shared, Tucker will share the Grammy performance stage with a number of her country colleagues, including Bonnie Raitt, John Prine and Blake Shelton. The 2020 Grammy Awards will air on CBS at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, at 8:00 p.m. CET. It is the 62nd annual event.

See who was best dressed at last year’s Grammys:

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards: Best Dressed

advertisement