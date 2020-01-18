Tanya Bardsley introduces her family's newest offspring - and we can't stand how cute he is

advertisement

Reality star Tanya Bardsley has introduced fans to the latest addition to the family – an adorable bulldog puppy named Buzz.

Cheshire Star’s loving Real Housewives are excited about her new “baby” and she has kept her 485,000 followers on Instagram informed of his progress.

Buzz even has his own Instagram page @bulldogbuzzbardo with photos and videos of the cuddly puppy who has settled in with Tanya, her footballer Phil and their children.

Tanya and Burnley footballer Phil have three sons, Rocco, Renz and Ralphi, and Tanya has a young daughter, Gabriella, from a previous relationship.

When she wrote a video of Buzz playing soccer with her boys in the garden, she told his former home: “@bulldogbuzzbardo, how are you, please don’t worry about him @birminghambullyz, we adore him.”

Tanya, who has appeared in 10 series of the ITVBe reality show, told her fans about Buzz’s choice: “It was such a difficult decision for us because every puppy is perfect.”

Before the puppy came to the Bardsleys, Tanya excitedly shared photos of her ‘new baby’ on her Instagram.

“I can’t stop staring at our new boy’s pictures,” she said.

And thanks to her husband, she wrote: “@phil_bardsley, you are the best husband and dad we have ever had.

“Ralphi is overjoyed even though we don’t call him Nippy.”

Tanya’s co-stars are also enthusiastic about her little bundle of joy.

“Oh my god! I need to cuddle up,” said Christine MCGuinness.

Seema Malhotra called: “I can’t handle it.”

Leilani Dowding wrote: “Seriously !!! what a good looking dog !!”

And Nermina Pieters-Mekic said, “Oh, you got it! Sooo cute.”

