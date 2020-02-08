Fifteen months after the inauguration of the horticultural park in Madhavaram, the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) is setting up two more parks in the city. You arrive in Gopalapuram and Vannarapettai.

The plant in Gopalapuram is named after the state flower of Tamil Nadu in Senkanthal and the park will be called Senkanthal Poonga. The drought-tolerant flower, also known as Kathigai Kizhangu, is said to have medicinal properties.

“The park is being developed on 7 hectares of land. A two-kilometer-long pergola path, a children’s playground, an amphitheater, an outdoor gym, and a yoga stage will be among the facilities that will be created in Gopalapuram Park, ”said N. Subbaiyan, director of TANHODA.

With regard to the plant in Vannarapettai, a local history museum and a park for indoor plants are being developed.

“Here the superfluous state agricultural engineering workshop is revitalized and turned into a museum that shows the development of irrigation in Tamil Nadu. It was an industrial workshop founded in 1920 by the previous Madras presidency. The facility promoted the mechanization of agriculture. The machines in the plant, which are now outdated, are sandblasted. Some of them were imported from the United States of America, ”says the director.

In 1948, the workshop was renamed Agricultural Engineering by the Department of Industry and Trade and in 1958 by the Department of Agriculture. and when the Agricultural Engineering Department was founded in 1981, the workshop was put under their responsibility in the same year. The plant was closed in 2002 and in 2019 the agricultural engineering department handed the workshop over to TANHODA, which now turns it into a museum.

Other facilities that are being created in conjunction with the local history museum include a walkway, an amphitheater, an aquarium, a children’s playground and a food court. There will also be a point of sale for various TANHODA products, including seeds, seedlings and chocolates.

Endangered tree species from India are also planted. They include Khair, Bel, Saptaparni, Ankol, Agar, Hingan, Bhojpatra, Salai Guggul, Chironji, Palasch, Dhup, Shisham, Amla, Kokam, Dikamali, Gamar, Kutaja, Chaulmoorga, Hapushaa, Jarul, Milada Lakadi, Nagchampa, Champa. Bakul, Narkya and many more.

TANHODA is also establishing and managing another park in the Guindy industrial area, owned and managed by the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board (TNSAMB).

