Tanhaji declared tax-free in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to tax Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

“The proposal to exempt the film from entertainment tax was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” an official said.

However, the decision was made up after intensive discussion during the meeting. “The decision is not implemented retroactively, but from the moment the government decision is published. The state GST on the movie ticket is not charged to the public, but the theater pays that amount that is reimbursed from the day of the decision’s announcement until April 30, 2020, “a minister said.

Congress Party has in the past raised the question of taxing Tanhaji and the Deepika Padukone star Chhapak in Maharashtra. According to sources, Aslam Shaikh, the minister of congress, also raised the issue at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “However, it was not strongly put forward. No decision has yet been taken on this, “said the minister.

Tanhaji is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji’s trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, who played a crucial role in conquering the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort near Pune. It is said that it has exceeded the £ 150 crore limit since its release on January 10.

In response to the Cabinet’s decision, Ajay Devgn tweeted: “Thanks Uddhav Thackeray ji for explaining” TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra ”.

