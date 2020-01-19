Tamra's husband and son bury hatchet

advertisement

Tamra Richterhusband Eddie and her son Ryan Vieth apparently ended their feud.

On Saturday night, January 18, Tamra posted photos on Instagram showing that she and the boys had attended the Monster Energy Supercross event at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California.

The Real Housewives of Orange County, 52, showed that 46-year-old Eddie and her concerned 34-year-old boy buried the hatchet as they interacted with each other during the evening.

advertisement

Bravo fans know that Eddie sentenced Ryan in one of last season’s RHOC episodes.

After Ryan found out during a therapy session with Tamra that he was struggling with his mental health, Eddie said to her, “If you are struggling with childhood problems as a man, you are not a man.”

Viewers criticized Eddie for being insensitive online, and many called him “cruel”.

But Tamra’s husband defended himself and wrote on social media: “Time to go on … Just because you see it on TV doesn’t mean it’s real!” I am glad that most of you understand this and those who do not have to learn how it works. Reality TV is not a reality. These shows are designed in such a way that viewers react to them as much as possible. “

Eddie added: “I stand behind what I said and have never said that people with mental illness need to recover. I understand mental illness. I also understand when someone uses a mental illness as a scapegoat. “

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Tamra burst into tears in the November 12 RHOC episode when she shared her concerns that Ryan could kill himself.

Things got emotional when fans saw Tamra and Ryan at a group therapy session with his therapist. Dr. Mcayla Sarno, There Ryan explained his inner struggles that he said came from his stony childhood.

“He doesn’t have a good headroom and I hate to see him fight,” Tamra said of her son.

“I feel like he’s at a point in his life where he’s just deaf,” she added. “When Ryan is overloaded with things, he just turns off. At this point in his life he is exactly where he is not happy and I want to see him happy. ‘

Tamra called in front of the camera: “I was 17 when I became pregnant with Ryan. I was still in high school. ‘

She married dad Darren Vieth But they separated quickly and she continued to marry Simon Barney,

After Tamra had three more children with her second husband Simon, she divorced him in 2011.

She married fitness trainer Eddie in 2013.

The couple are expected to return to next season’s RHOC. They recently went on a motorhome trip to the New Year.

Will viewers now see Eddie and Ryan coming to terms with their divide?

Ryan was often a lightning rod on the show.

Last year he was amazed by fans and loved ones at a bizarre, transphobic Instagram rant!

Ryan said he thinks: “I’m a bad person, worthless, I’m a failure, can’t succeed, I’m powerless, I’m not one of them, I don’t care.”

But he has an adorable daughter Ava, 4th

advertisement