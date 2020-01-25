Tamra Judge leaves 'RHOC' after a part-time offer, Vicki gives up

advertisement

Saying goodbye. Tamra Richter announced that it would leave the Real Housewives of Orange County one day after her death Vicki Gunvalson confirmed that she also left the Bravo series.

Us Weekly can only reveal the reason for the judge’s decision: Bravo tried to downgrade her. “They offered her a part-time job and she declined,” one source tells us exclusively. “She was on the fence anyway.”

The 52-year-old judge confirmed her departure on Saturday, January 25, with an Instagram post that showed her and her husband Eddie Judge,

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time to go on,” she labeled the picture. “I’m sad to go, but I’m very excited about my future. I love you.”

The housewives’ fans responded to the message by commenting that RHOC “is no longer worth seeing without you and Vicki”.

Judge, who joined Orange County in season three in 2007, announced her resignation the day after her Tres Amigas member Gunvalson became known that she would not return after season 14.

“I’ll always be the top floor of the OK, but it’s time to say goodbye to Orange County’s Real Housewives,” wrote Reality Star, 57, on January 24 on Instagram. I want to thank you all for your support , for your love and thank you for going with me. “

Gunvalson told us exclusively that she and Bravo were “unequal”, which led to their departure. However, one source informed us that she was not asked to return to the show after being demoted to “friend” for season 14.

“She made it very clear that she would not return as a friend, so they would not try to offer it to her again,” said the insider.

RHOC executive producer Andy Cohen responded to Gunvalson’s departure and paid tribute to her on Instagram on Friday.

“I remember seeing Vicki Gunvalson for the first time. Occasionally our eyes met when I grinned at the other women, and she winked at me optimistically and foamingly as her two dimples glowed. “The host of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, 51, took a photo of himself and Gunvalson hugging with a solo shot of the star. “She winked at me year after year and it always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original who has remained her authentic self from her family van freakout to her last reunion. “

“It’s hard to stay exactly who you are after you’ve been on TV for so long, but Vicki is unique,” he added. “Thanks for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over yet. “

