Tamra Judge announces that she is leaving RHOC

advertisement

Tamra Richter has announced that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County – just a few hours after her longtime co-star Vicki Gunvalson did the same.

In a shocking ending for the most famous blondes on the Bravo Reality TV show, Tamra followed Vicki out the door.

In a short caption for Saturday, January 25th, the Instagram photo of herself and husband Eddie, Tamra [52] wrote: “It was a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to keep going. I am [sic] sad to go, but I am very excited about my future. I love you. “

advertisement

The fans cradled and one replied with horror: “No, no, no, no, no !!!!”

On Friday, 57-year-old Vicki announced after 14 years on the original Housewives show that she was done.

“I’ll always be the top floor of the OK, but it’s time to say goodbye to the real housewives of Orange County,” Bravolebrity wrote on her Instagram page on January 24th.

“It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I would like to thank you all for your support, for your love and for having come with me,” said Vicki.

“It’s the end of an era,” a source close to the Radar production reported exclusively about Vicki’s sudden farewell.

As the insider found, Vicki was downgraded to friendship status last season and the same reduced deal was offered by RHOC for the next season 15.

“At BravoCon, Vicki made it very clear that she would never return to the show as a friend,” said the source.

Well, to a bigger surprise, Tamra is leaving too!

Could both ladies’ departures be an age problem if the stars are now over 50?

“The network wants to get younger,” a source told Radar last year.

While the source previously said radar, “Tamra Judge has been confirmed and picked up for the RHOC cast for the next season, Shannon Beador. Emily Simpson. Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd“With contract letters sent to the women on January 9th and 10th, it was up to them to accept or reject the offers.

In addition, according to the insider, Tamra was almost fired and hardly had an offer. She couldn’t have liked the money.

Tamra and her husband went on a motorhome road trip over New Year’s rumors, which could shake the actors.

Now it seems like she is going to continue her life away from the RHOC cameras!

advertisement