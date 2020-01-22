advertisement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Miles College’s football program is supported by a donation from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston, of Hueytown, Alabama, presented Miles College president Bobbie Knight and sports director Reginald Ruffin with a $ 50,000 check on Wednesday to be used for upgrades under the Alabama school program, WBRC-TV reported.

“I am so honored to support Miles College,” said Winston. “Although I have not attended Miles College, we have a longstanding relationship that has allowed me to touch the lives of thousands of young people from Birmingham and across the country. Miles has always had a special place in my heart because of mine Mother is an alumna of this respected HBCU. “

Winston, the Heisman Trophy winner, who led the state football team to a national championship and was named No. 1 in the 2015 National Football League draft, has built his own relationship with Miles and his Dream Foundation over the past five years Football has been running camp at school since 2016.

“If someone of Jamei’s stature selflessly contributes to our growth at Miles, it is evidence of what we want to achieve to give our athletes the best possible college experience,” said Knight.

Earlier this month, former NBA Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley donated $ 1 million to the school, a private, historically black college of fine arts in Fairfield, Alabama.

