Violinist Jenee Fleenor took a historic win at the 2019 CMA Awards when she was the first woman to receive the trophy for Musician of the Year. Fleenor was not only the first player to win in this category, she was also the first to be nominated for this trophy since the award ceremony began in 1967.

Just because no women have been nominated doesn’t mean, of course, that there were no women in the recording studios, songwriting rooms, and tour buses that power the most popular artists and songs in country music. On the contrary, after Fleenor accepted her CMA trophy, she mentioned the artists who inspired her both as a young musician and after moving to Nashville in 2001.

For example, the award ceremony was held just a few days after Fleenor’s debut with Grand Ole Opry, an experience that was made even more unforgettable because Wanda Vick – a lifelong heroine of her – played in the house band that evening. “It was amazing to be able to speak to her. She had grown up on TNN, so it was a good moment,” Fleenor said at the time. “But there are so many great musicians out here – gosh. So, yes, there should be a lot more to the session world.”

Another pioneering musician, violinist, and SteelDrivers member Tammy Rogers said she was thrilled to cheer Fleenor on when she received the historic award. “I’ve known Jenee for a long time and I was so proud. She pulled her tail off, I can tell you now,” says Rogers The Boot.

The SteelDrivers were founded in the mid-1980s, but a decade earlier, in the 90s, Rogers was a musician in Nashville. When she had just graduated from high school, she joined Patty Loveless’s backing band and then supported Trisha Yearwood.

“You know, I’m kind of a generation before [Fleenor]. I definitely remember when I got here, around 1990, when I was one of the few girls who played. Not just on tour – 99 percent of At the time, when I went to the studio, I was the only girl when the artist wasn’t female or the songwriter was female, “Rogers recalls. “Musically speaking, there were so few of us who worked or who got the call.”

While there is still a massive gender imbalance in the music industry, Fleenor’s victory is an important step in the right direction. Not only does it give Fleenor the credit it deserves for its accomplishments, but the high visibility of its CMA award victory also sends a strong message to young budding musicians who fear that their gender is a danger if they choose to go to Nashville and on haunt this dream.

“I’m glad to see that,” adds Rogers. “And if that opens more doors for more women and more young girls to see and see all the great things she has to do, it will only get better.”

