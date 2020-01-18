advertisement

DHAKA (AP) – Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal is back in Bangladesh’s 15-man squad for the three-day Twenty20 series against Pakistan, but Wicket keeper Mushfiqur Rahim has withdrawn from the tour for safety reasons.

Left-handed Tamim last played for Bangladesh during the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July 2019.

Tamim took a break after the 2019 World Cup to work on his game, where he scored 235 runs. He didn’t tour India because he wanted to be with his pregnant wife, but played in the Bangladesh Premier League and completed 396 runs in 12 games.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored an undefeated 115 goal for Khulna Tigers against Dhaka Platoon in the BPL last week, all-rounder Mahedi Hasan and fast bowler Rubel Hossain were also recalled for the T20 series, which will be staged in Lahore on January 24 becomes. 25 and 27.

Mahedi played his only T20 international against Sri Lanka in February 2018.

After the series, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan next month to complete the first test of a two-game series before the second test and an ODI take place in April.

Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

