The state police are introducing a new system for the allocation of living spaces

According to the instructions of the Madras Supreme Court, a software has been developed for filing requests for the allocation of police stations online via the website www.policequarters.org and the website will be ready for use from Sunday 26 January. This allows all police officers / personnel to request quarters online and assignments can also only be made online.

The big advantage of this software is that all police personnel / officers can view the availability of available rooms. They can submit their application online and send a text message to the registered mobile number of the person regarding his seniority on the waiting list.

“This ensures transparency in the allocation and ensures that seniority remains on the waiting list. Quarter selection is also possible for individuals while applying for quarters online, “said Police Director J.K. Tripathy in a press release.

