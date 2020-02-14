Tame Impala have released their long-awaited currents follow-up. The Slow Rush is now available through Interscope / Fiction. Listen to the album below. (Pitchfork can earn a commission on purchases made through affiliate links on our website.)

The Slow Rush was led by “Borderline”, “It Might Be Time”, “Posthumous Forgiveness” and “Lost in Yesterday”. Kevin Parker recorded the album between Los Angeles and his studio in his hometown Fremantle, Australia.

The Slow Rush is Tame Impala’s fourth studio album. Since the release of Currents, frontman Kevin Parker with Lady Gaga (“Perfect Illusion”), the Avalanches (“Going Home”), Travis Scott (“SKELETONS”), ZHU (“My Life”) and Theophilus London (“Only” ) worked together ”and“ whiplash ”) among others.

Last year the band was headlining Coachella. Also in 2019, Tame Impala played live “Patience” on Saturday evening (which was not the record).

Tame Impala will be playing North American shows with Clairo and MGMT next month. In April they toured Australia and New Zealand with Khruangbin before returning to the US and Canada for concerts with Perfume Genius in the spring. Get tickets here.

