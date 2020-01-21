Tallah becomes terminally ill in their new music video - Kerrang!

advertisement

What distinguishes Tallah from the many other heavy bands that use nu-metal influences to add strength and texture to hardcore is that they do something unique. During the golden age of the genre, no two nu-metal bands sounded the same, and Tallah went all-in on a mix of nerdy vulnerability and pure madness that gives them a sound like no other. Frontman Justin Bonitz never sounds like he’s trying to imitate a certain singer or rapper during his performance, but instead spits and gibbers with audible honesty. The result is a band that succeeds where others cannot prove by seemingly nothing.

The video for Tallah’s Red Light, the final issue of their EP in 2018, nobody should read this, perfectly illustrates this approach. In many ways the band indulges in much of what is going on in this video in the images of the late 90s – an insane asylum, shock therapy, wires everywhere, a fish trap. But in combination with the tormented, eclectic sound of the track, and given an extra shock of modern anxiety and editing, the images feel urgent, fresh in a desperate way.

“Red Light is the conclusion of the concept on the EP,” says Max van debaan. “Musically it’s one of the darkest songs we’ve done, and the video captures the twisted, creepy vibes we were looking for in the studio.”

Watch our exclusive premiere of Tallah’s Red Light video below:

