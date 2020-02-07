“The good old days.”

Every young person may have heard this from their parents many times while complaining about the current state of Nigeria. (Many) Nigerian children – especially millennials – grew up with stories about how our parents ate free meals at school, how education was (almost) free, how our health system was good, how jobs were waiting for graduates after school, and how that Economy boomed. In fact, former head of state, Yakubu GowonNigeria once said that it is not the problem of making money, but how to spend it.

But let’s face it, that’s no longer the case. The Nigeria of the “good old days” is not the Nigeria of today. Things have changed and the conversation is different. It is therefore very important that parents have serious discussions with their children about economic development and how they can better prepare for life in this country.

Are you a parent who doesn’t know how to start a conversation about Nigeria with your child? We have put together a list of things to start with.

Tell them about the “good old days”

We know you have probably told these stories a million times, but this time it will be a “serious” discussion. This means that you have to wear your serious face. Tell them what Nigeria was like when you were growing up – the value of our naira, the economy that was probably not as good but much better than it is now, the state of security and education, and then compare it to today. In fact, your child will notice the difference as soon as they speak. Let them know that the state of the country has steadily deteriorated over the years. While it is good for them to hope and pray that things get better, it is better for them to know the true state of the nation and to know what they are fighting against.

career path

Gone are the days when you forced or persuaded your children to become doctors, lawyers, or engineers. Gone are the days when people were told to study hard so that they “got a good job after graduation”. There are jobs, yes, but the population of Nigerian graduates far exceeds the number of jobs available. While it is important for you to encourage your children to learn hard in the chosen course, it is important to encourage them to learn and improve skills. The unemployment rate continues to rise; It is important that your children expand their horizons (and their job search) beyond the country. This can only be achieved if they take a course or have a skill that is required beyond the borders of Nigeria and Africa.

Our current education system also doesn’t prepare students and graduates for the world outside of school – there is a lack of equipment, the use of outdated curricula, no basic amenities for learning, overpopulation in schools and so on. The graduates find their level at the end. It is important for children to already know this and to prepare their thoughts for what is to come.

safety first

It’s amazing to see that teenagers who play hard have a great time, have an amazing social life, but frankly, Nigeria is not safe. We also don’t have a functioning law enforcement agency. Let your kids know that although you want them to have a great social life, you are likely to need to monitor their movement. Remind them that you are not doing this because you want to be overly cautious, but because you need to be aware of when something happens – for example, when SARS arrests them. You also need to be extremely careful since we now live in a country where the outbreaks are not handled properly, accidents victims are not guaranteed adequate medical care – or no medical care at all, many police officers have become villainous and are now robbing citizens in large quantities out In daylight, Boko Haram is still at large in the north, the kidnapping has become widespread – there are simply too many security problems. As bitter as this discussion is, it is the truth! And you have to let them know the truth. Don’t play it down, and don’t frighten them by exaggerating.

follow rules

To make Nigeria better than it is, it is important to communicate the essence of compliance. Many Nigerians, in order to be smart, violate the rules and pray that the country will get better. In truth, the change we want to see starts with us. Do you want a clean Nigeria? Throw your used wrapper in the trash first, not on the floor. Do you want an organized country? Start by joining the queue and waiting for your train. Sometimes it can be difficult, especially when others who have passed a corner are treated first or those who break the rules are praised for being smart, so that you feel cheated when you do the right thing Has. However, let your children know that it is not only important to improve the country, but also to improve their own lives.

You can be that change

For Nigeria to return to the good old days, every hand has to be on deck. That means encouraging your children, teaching them to speak up when they see something wrong. At this point it is very important not to raise a generation of cowards. One way to do this is to instill confidence in your children and teach them that they have a voice that should be heard. Don’t let your kids get interested in political affairs or learn how governance works.

Children in many other countries are conquering the world, and our children can too.

You cannot change the world

Every child dreams of how they can change and improve the world. Unfortunately it is impossible. It’s amazing that many children are empathetic and explore the world, do amazing things, and want to improve people, but it’s important to let them know that the best thing they can do is the best version of themselves to be and try to pull people as they grow.

Let’s face it, Nigeria is currently unfavorable for its youth. As we strive to improve the country, it is also important to explore many other places where your talent and skills are put to best use.

These conversations are not that easy, but they are essential. Did you have them with your children? How did it go?