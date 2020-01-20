Talk points ahead at midweek Premier League matches

advertisement

The Premier League is marching on pace with all 20 clubs involved in mid-week matches.

Chelsea host Arsenal, Liverpool trips to Wolves and Manchester City are facing Sheffield United on Bramall Lane for the first time since 2008.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the most important topics for discussion prior to the mid-week promotion.

Watch the palace to take advantage of positives

Wilfried Zaha was instrumental in the draw on the Etihad (Nigel French / PA)

The last four league matches of Crystal Palace ended in a draw, but a dramatic late intervention in the Etihad on Saturday made for an impressive point against Manchester City. But Palace fans have to think back to Boxing Day to remember their club’s last win. They hope to end this series of stalemates, only interrupted by a loss of the FA Cup for Derby, at home in Southampton on Tuesday. It was a 1-1 draw with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints on January 28th with which the string began and the men of Roy Hodgson would like to get that winning feeling back.

Can wolves bite back?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo (Nick Potts / PA)

It seems that only the most dramatic fall in form could now stand in the way of Liverpool and their first Premier League title. Sixteen points free from Manchester City and undefeated in competition action all season, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will go to Molineux on Thursday to take on the sixth placed Wolves. The two sides met for the last time on January 29, when a 1-0 win in Liverpool was marred by the controversial VAR decision to reject Pedro Neto’s equalizer after being sidelined by the narrowest margins. The team of Nuno Espirito Santo is therefore looking for rewards and would like to repeat the 2-1 victory with which they beat the Champions League holders out of the FA Cup last January.

United star sidelined

The absence of Marcus Rashford is a huge blow to Manchester United (Martin Rickett / PA)

The faltering season of Manchester United was hit again on Sunday when it was announced that Marcus Rashford will be on the sidelines for about six weeks due to a tension fracture of the back. The 22-year-old has been the key for United this season with his 14 league goals, making him one of the few reliable aspects of an inconsistent side. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was without the striker during Sunday’s 2-0 loss against league-leaders Liverpool and his absence will be felt when they host Burnley on Wednesday.

Jose’s honeymoon is over

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho (Owen Humphreys / PA)

Jose Mourinho needs a win because his Tottenham team stands a four-time winless point that left them eighth in the table. Welcoming Norwich on Wednesday seems the ideal game to return to winning ways, but Spurs’ last encounter with the Canary Islands made it a point after a 2-2 tie on December 28. Daniel Farke’s bottom team ended their nine-game winless spell by beating the sinking Bournemouth on Saturday, but even a substandard Tottenham is a considerably stiffer test. Although the 1-0 loss of Spurs for Liverpool could be forgiven, it is still unlikely that Harry Kane will explain Saturday’s 0-0 tie with Watford. Spurs did not score in any of their last three league games.

Bournemouth fight on

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is under pressure (Joe Giddens / PA)

After lifting the League Two club to the top flight – both sides of a short stint at Burnley – Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe may come under pressure for the first time after a series of 10 defeats in their past 12 league games. The weekend loss to Norwich, in which Steve Cook was sent, further aggravated the Cherries’ misery when she slipped to 19th and lost their fourth consecutive game. Howe is now preparing his team to face Brighton on Tuesday as the pressure increases and a major recovery begins to appear in shape if the team has to prevent relegation.

Lampard seeks revenge

Frank Lampard (left) and Mikel Arteta (Peter Byrne / PA)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has called on his team to ‘take it out at Arsenal’ after an injury time hit took away what seemed to be a safe point in Newcastle on Saturday. Tuesday’s clash between the two squadrons will be the first off-pitch meeting between Lampard and his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta, as the latter was appointed as Gunners manager in December. While the Blues are looking for retribution, the Arteta team must make up after a 10th place in the table after a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday.

