Talk about the Guinness Six Nations 2020

The 2020 Guinness Six Nations opens when Wales hosts Italy on February 1.

Here, the PA press agency investigates five points of discussion that are on their way to the tournament.

Crisis among Saracens

Club statement Saracens accepts degradation from Gallagher Premiership.

The build-up of Six Nations in England has been overshadowed by the demise of Saracens from the Gallagher Premiership due to breaches of the salary limit. Eddie Jones will oversee a meeting at the team’s training camp in Portugal to address possible breaches due to the scandal, but how much damage remains to be seen.

World Cup Final to …

Eddie Jones and England will be looking for a positive response to their last World Cup defeat (David Davies / PA)

As soon as England has healed the wounds caused by the “financial doping” of Saracens, they must then comment on what happened last fall in the World Cup Final. The men of Jones were beautiful until they were flattened 32-12 by South Africa in the climax to Japan 2019 and their failure to fire a shot when glory beckoned is troubling.

All change

Some new faces at our # GuinnessSixNations launch today!

Good luck for the first time #GuinnessSixNations Head Coaches in the upcoming championship! pic.twitter.com/RQJRXclTX5

– Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) January 22, 2020

Four of the six teams have new coaches with only Jones and Gregor Townsend in Scotland for the Six Nations 2019. Jones in particular has lost two of his biggest sparring partners in Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt and the competition will feel their loss sharply, hoping that Wayne Pivac and Andy Farrell will discover similar status.

France rebirth

Fabien Galthie has chosen a team from France with the 2023 World Cup in mind (Joe Giddens / PA)

One of the new faces is the French Fabien Galthie and there is renewed confidence in Paris that the national team could finally be ready to climb out of the slums. Galthie has chosen a team with the home championship in 2023 in mind and, if England is overthrown in the Stade de France on February 2, confidence in being born again will grow. Les Bleus is full of attacking threats and in Galthie they finally have a quality coach.

Farrell against Farrell

England’s Owen Farrell (right) and new Irish coach Andy Farrell (Martin Rickett / PA)

A rugby dynasty will crash on February 23 when England organizes Ireland. Owen Farrell will be the captain of the Red Rose, while his father Andy will undertake his third game as the company’s head coach. The progress of Farrell senior as Schmidt’s successor will in particular be closely monitored when he first takes full control of a team.

