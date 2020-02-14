The United States has reached an agreement with the Taliban on a week-long reduction in violence that could lead to the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, a senior government official said on Friday, warning the Taliban that they must meet their commitments to the agreement is observed.

The announcement followed lengthy negotiations in the Qatari capital Doha between the United States and the Taliban, as well as a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during the Munich Security Conference.

A deeper deal that will pave the way for a large withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan could mean a political upswing for US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly promised to stop “endless wars” if he is re-elected in November seeks.

“It was violence that deregulated the signing of the agreement in September. Now we have an agreement to reduce violence. And should the Taliban implement what they promised, we will push the agreement forward,” the senior official told reporters in Munich.

Related articles

He added that the agreement was very specific and covered all Afghan forces. The U.S. military would monitor the extent of the violence to see if the Taliban complied with it or not.

“And our commitment to reducing forces, based on both conditions and phases, depends very much on fulfilling the commitments they have made, and will continue to do so,” said the official.

There are approximately 13,000 US troops and thousands of other NATO personnel in Afghanistan, 18 years after a US-led coalition invaded the country after the September 11, 2001 al-Qaeda attacks on the United States.

The United States wants to reduce the number of troops to about 9,000, a western diplomat told Reuters earlier this week.

Doha has been the scene of talks between the warring parties since 2018, even though fighting has continued across the country and hundreds of civilians and soldiers have been killed as the Taliban have expanded their territorial control.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that you find interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Last month, the Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan, a U.S. government agency, found that the Taliban and other anti-government forces had a record number of attacks in the last three months of 2019.

The Taliban carry out attacks almost daily, and although they are negotiating with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, the armed group refuses to speak directly to Ghani’s government, calling it a “puppet” from the West.

Once the violence reduction continues within the seven-day period, the talks will move on to the next phase, called the inter-Afghan dialogue, in which all parties are involved.

“We want the Afghan government to choose a delegation that could go to negotiations. It should be an inclusive government delegation. And then a full and lasting ceasefire that will end the Afghan war, which will be the first subject of the negotiations,” said the official.

He added that while the seven-day clock hadn’t started yet, he hoped it would be “very soon”.