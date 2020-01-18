Taliban prepared for military operations: spokesperson

advertisement

The Taliban are striving to reach a withdrawal agreement with the US by the end of January and are willing to “reduce” their military operations before signing the deal, according to their main spokesperson.

The statement by Suhail Shaheen to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn is coming while the group and the US were having discussions in Doha this week after rebellious sources had told AFP that they had offered to initiate a brief ceasefire.

“We have agreed to phase out military operations in days prior to the signing of the peace agreement with the United States,” Shaheen Dawn said in a report published on January 18.

He added that the Taliban were “optimistic.” A deal with Washington could be signed before the end of the month and that the reduction of fighting across the country would include targeting Afghan troops.

“It’s a matter of days now,” said the spokesperson.

Washington has been calling on militants for weeks to reduce violence, and sets it as a condition for resuming formal negotiations on an agreement under which US troops begin to leave the country in exchange for security guarantees, after a fight of nearly two decades.

The Taliban and the US had negotiated the deal for a year and were about to make an announcement in September 2019 when President Donald Trump abruptly declared the trial “dead”, referring to Taliban violence.

The talks were later restarted between the two parties in December in Qatar, but were interrupted again after an attack near the Bagram military base in Afghanistan, which is run by the US

Each agreement with the Taliban is expected to have two main pillars – an American withdrawal from Afghanistan and a commitment by the insurgents not to offer jihadists a sanctuary – and should ultimately receive final approval from Mr. Trump.

The Taliban’s relationship with Al-Qaeda was the main reason for the US invasion more than 18 years ago.

Hopefully a deal paves the way for intra-Afghan talks.

Many observers agree that the war can no longer be won militarily and that the only way to a lasting peace in Afghanistan is an agreement between the Taliban and the US-backed government in Kabul.

The Taliban have so far refused to negotiate with the Afghan government, which they consider to be an illegal regime, raising fears that the fight will continue regardless of a deal with the Americans.

