Takeaway.com Delays Just Eat Merger by One Week Due to Competitive Inquiry

Takeaway.com NV announced on Friday that it plans to postpone the Just Eat PLC merger schedule by a week as the UK regulator plans to investigate the transaction.

The Dutch food delivery company

TKWY, -0.92%

The UK competition and market regulator announced late Thursday that it would launch an investigation into the deal, and the regulator confirmed this on Friday.

The CMA said on Friday that it was considering whether the deal would reduce competition in the UK and asked for comments from interested parties before they could make a final decision. The deadline for comments ends on February 6th.

Takeaway has applied to list its share capital on the London Stock Exchange and expects it to do so on January 31, after which Just Eat’s offer is fully declared unconditional.

The newly merged company Just Eat Takeaway.com NV will then probably be renamed

JE, -0.68%

and start trading on LSE on February 3rd.

Takeaway.com won its fight to buy Just Eat earlier this month after rivaling Prosus N.V.

PRX: -2.03%.

Just Eat shareholders will hold 57.5% of the combined group, while Takeaway.com investors will hold the remaining 42.5%.

The combined company is valued at $ 13.89 billion based on Just Eat and Takeaway.com’s share prices on January 9.

