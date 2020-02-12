The University of Notre Dame’s McGrath Institute for Church Life offers a free online course on the St. John’s Bible, the first hand-written and illuminated Bible commissioned by a Benedictine abbey since the printing press was invented.

The Bible, commissioned in 1998, was completed in 2011 at St. John’s Abbey and University in Minnesota. The same techniques were used that were used in old, illuminated texts, e.g. pigments.

The online course “Journey with the Johannesbibel” contains lecturers from the theology department and the program for liberal studies of Notre Dame, the McGrath Institute and the rare books and special collections of the Hesburgh Library.

The course is divided into six units and covers the Johannes Bible, but also deals with the use of art in Christian life and introduces the participant to the use of art in prayer.

According to the McGrath Institute, the course “deals with the role of art in Christian life, the tradition of illuminated manuscripts, and unpacks several illuminations The Johannes Bible along with the scriptures that they represent. Videos are shown in five units, in which the illuminations and selections from the Scriptures as well as the guided experiences of are explained lectio and visio divinaand offers viewers the opportunity to pray with scripture and art. “

“We want to deepen people’s relationship with Scripture and help them interpret it The Johannes Bible“Said Carolyn Pirtle, program director of the Notre Dame Center for Liturgy at the McGrath Institute.

“Art can serve as a gateway to help them do this, and it always does so with the hope and goal of getting them deeper into the scriptures themselves,” she said.

To sign up for free online course updates, visit the McGrath Institute for Church Life website.