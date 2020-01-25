advertisement

An audio recording appeared to capture President Donald Trump, who called for the dismissal of the then U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine in 2018, a key figure in the series of events that led to his impeachment, ABC News reported on Friday.

The recording includes a voice that sounds like Trump is speaking to guests like Lev Parnas, a former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, at a small dinner in April 2018, citing sources familiar with the recording.

Reuters was unable to immediately review the record’s report.

If it were authentic, it would support the Democrats’ argument that Trump employees spent almost a year pushing out Ambassador Marie Yovanovich because they saw her as an obstacle to her efforts to pressurize Ukraine, Trump’s political Investigate rival Joe Biden.

Parnas had retold the conversation in media appearances last week.

“Get rid of them!” the voice says aloud abc. “Bring them out tomorrow. I don’t care. Bring them out tomorrow. Bring them out. Okay? Do it.”

Trump has said he has the right to fire Yovanovich, which he did in May 2019.

“Every president in our history has had the right to include people who support his agenda and policies,” said White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

Parna’s lawyer Joe Bondy said his client had not released the recording, but was glad that it came to light.

“As I read the article, I was particularly pleased to see that everything Mr. Parnas said about this event was true,” said Bondy, referring to the dinner on April 30, 2018. “It’s another example for Mr. Parnas’ version of events to be confirmed by evidence in the form of records, emails, and text messages. ”

Parnas, a Florida businessman, has provided evidence for Democrats who are now calling for Trump to be overthrown in his Senate impeachment process. He played a key role in Giuliani’s efforts to pollute Biden in Ukraine for Trump. He is currently charged with violations of campaign funding in a separate criminal case.

