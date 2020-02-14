Paul Ewing

Take care of the owl, the aunt and the hatter: far away in the Donmar warehouse

Far away, Donmar Warehouse

4

Photo: Johan Persson

Young Joan cannot sleep. Was there a bump at night? Or a scream? She lives with her aunt Harper and assures her that it’s probably an owl. You seem to be in the English country. But as her aunt’s answers become less and less convincing, young Joan knows that she has come across something scary in the world. And not only because aunt is not a convincing liar or her armchair is dirty. This is how the short descent into a dystopia begins, in which people are rounded up for inexplicable reasons and you are never sure who is with you or against you.

Photo: Johan Persson

It’s a short descent because Caryl Churchill’s piece only takes about 45 minutes. But during this time, it is unsettling enough to make the audience laugh nervously. In the 20 years since its premiere, the fears of all controlling companies have only grown thanks to a vibrant network of social media, pseudo-news organizations and spin. What may have seemed far away at the time now looks a bit prophetic.

Photo: Johan Persson

The comedy comes from a scene in which adult Joan (Aisling Loftus) and Todd (Simon Manyonda) make hats for an event. Over the days marked by a power outage, they become increasingly fancy until it becomes clear what they are used for.

It is impressive with the staging of designer Lizzie Clachan. A block glitters on the stage. Is it the reflection of the night, the back of a truck or a prison wall? Christopher Shutt’s sound design emphasizes the tension of the piece.

A brief encounter about fear and paranoia. It’s over almost as quickly as it started. But it makes its mark.

Far away, Donmar Warehouse, Earlham Street, WC2H 9LX. Tickets £ 10- £ 40 by April 4th 2020.