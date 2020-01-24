advertisement

Since the dawn of the computer age, the promise of technology (at least in the eyes of the end user and often also in the eyes of the company buyer) has never quite reached the reality of the experience. Over the years we have focused heavily on features and functionality, but have often struggled to increase the expected value of our technology investment. Nowhere was this better than in the public sector, where a number of high-profile technology investments did not deliver the required value or were even abandoned entirely.

Having recently left the public sector, I understand very well the nervousness of those who are investing in technology that they are really sure of what they will receive in return for their investment. However, I fear that this reluctance will directly limit the ability of the UK public sector to ensure that the latest data analysis approaches can be applied in the country’s work.

Confidence in data and analytics has increased recently, and the expectation has increased that analytics provide phenomenal insights and returns to the public sector. At the same time, investment is a challenge, and some important problems in analysis have undermined belief in the reliability of the analysis. Recent surveys (conducted by KPMG in 2018 and SAS in spring 2019) have shown that senior executives have considerable mistrust in their analyzes. Only 30 percent are willing to say they trust their data and analytics. If leaders are expected to make data-driven decisions, this gap in trust needs to be closed, and the ability to set expectations and explain likely value outcomes plays a major role.

Can you just explain it?

I recently addressed this issue as a speaker at the 2019 GSS conference and focused on how to maintain and, at best, improve confidence in data analysis at worst. When building trust in data analysis projects, my keynote depended on a central principle. In order to be able to trust a solution, it must be technically understood, simply explained and linked to a business question. Let me examine each of these points in more detail here.

First, when I talk about the need for a technical understanding, of course I don’t want to suggest that anyone who gets insights from their data needs to fully understand the technical method of analyzing the data to get that insight! Instead, I believe that technical understanding is really only needed by data analysts or data scientists, but that it is fundamental to gain the trust of stakeholders afterwards. Every decent data analyst or scientist needs to know their data sources and critically their limits. I would also argue that they have to use the simplest approach to get the desired result and accuracy, rather than simply resorting to their preferred analytical model.

This approach is invaluable when it comes to getting the second key element to success with analytics. Can explain results in simple words. Trust in a solution is only for those who are asked to invest in or use it if the explanation of what will happen is clear and conclusive. The key to achieving this goal is “explainability” (why and how the expected outcome will occur) and “interpretability” (how effectively you can predict the outcome). Both must be taken into account in every solution-finding exercise to ensure clarity when working out the solution and exact expected values ​​for the likely result. After all, as Albert Einstein said; “If you can’t just explain it, you don’t understand it well enough.”

Use the obvious power of data analysis

The last key element to build trust in analytics projects is perhaps the most important. What business problem does this project want to solve? Defining this question is sometimes the most difficult, but always the most important part of a project and three things have to be done. First, this must be an obvious consequence of the situation and needs of everyone involved. Second, while there are always several potential questions that could be asked with data, it is critical to deliver what the stakeholder actually wants! And third, the desired result must be achievable; I would always work to limit the scope to ensure that an ambitious desired result becomes a realistic one.

There is no reason why the public sector should not be able to take advantage of the obvious power of data analysis today and in the future as technology becomes more powerful. However, in a world where manipulating data is critical to gaining better insights for better decision making, the public sector must be confident that it can add value by investing in data analytics. By using some of the approaches outlined above, I am certain that confidence in data analysis can only increase and create more value for the UK public sector.

Dean Wood, Deputy Director, Data Science, Mango Solutions

