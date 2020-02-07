Tabish Khan

Take a selfie in Van Gogh’s bedroom with this fascinating new art experience

Van Gogh Experience, South Bank

3

Selfies in the bedroom appear everywhere in your feed. Courtesy of Vincent Van Gogh.

An immersive experience on the south bank offers the opportunity to enter the living paintings of the artist Vincent Van Gogh. The walls are covered with projections of his pictures, with hay bales and a cart in front of an enlarged landscape. A somewhat strange shadow theater dramatizes his psychological problems.

Many environments from his paintings are created during the show. Courtesy of Vincent Van Gogh.

There are no original Van Gogh works on the show, although the paintings are impressive 3D replicas that come very close to the original. This has the advantage that you can touch the works of art – there is an enlarged section of a painting that allows visitors to feel the bumps of the thick brushstrokes Van Gogh is known for without making any alarms and an Get a lifelong ban from the National Gallery.

Museum exhibition fans are most likely to hate it if they think it’s Instagram (selfies in the replica of Van Gogh’s bedroom in Arles appear all over your feed). However, this is not for your regular museum visitor – we had the excellent Van Gogh in Britain exhibition for this audience.

Crows shoot out of the wheat field that surrounds you. Courtesy of Vincent Van Gogh.

This experience is for anyone who thinks art is inaccessible, sees museum shows clogged, and is bothered by other visitors for trying to take too many snapshots. It is also good for young children as there are no ropes separating them from work and there is an opportunity for little Van Gogh wannabes to practice their own drawing skills.

That doesn’t mean that the experience is flawless. There is a rather uncomfortable audio guide for the location and a lot of context around the images is missing, which would have been helpful in inserting these works into the wider story of Van Gogh’s life.

Browse through a catalog of Van Gogh’s works. Courtesy of Vincent Van Gogh.

This experience will have as many critics as fans, but it could be the entry point for teenagers and non-art fans to grapple with Van Gogh’s paintings – which triggers the desire to go on and find his actual one. I hope it’s a fairly expensive entry-level drug to get visitors excited about the absinthe of Impressionism. If not, it will look good at least on the gram.

Meet Vincent Van Gogh can be seen at 99 Upper Ground until May 21, 2020. Tickets cost £ 18 – £ 21, including adult booking fees.