Kim Kardashian-West showed fans the things they really wanted to see … their children’s super-stocked playroom.

A ball pool, a stage with drums and guitars, a child-sized supermarket and dolls for days … These are just a few of the child-friendly items available in Saint, 4, North, 6, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 9 Months, West.

Kardashian-West gave fans a little tour of their precious angels’ playroom on their Instagram stories.

Kim Kardashian-West gave fans a tour of their playroom on Instagram

“You often say my house is so small … but you haven’t seen my playroom,” Kim says of the clip.

The video shows a series of teddy bears, rocking horses, soft toys and dolls, which are arranged on step shelves in an arched Adobe room.

A ball pool awaits the Kardashian West children in the family playroom.

“There is also a stage where the children often have a band, and here we have our projector where they watch films,” says Kardashian-West, pointing to a large, empty wall area.

In one corner are the children’s toys for the family’s newest addition, Psalm, which is 9 months old. There is also a doll house and a collection of OMG dolls, and just for starters.

Daughter Chicago has an electronic supermarket and a kitchen as well as a cupboard full of “groceries” for the shop and miniature shopping carts.

Saint’s OMG dolls, their favorites.

The ultimate is a huge, fully stocked closet with blocks, painting utensils and other items, as well as frames and racks with dress and costume clothes.

It is a dream world for children.

The Kardashian-West-Jenner clan tends to go completely overboard with his children. Last week, Kylie Jenner celebrated daughter Stormi’s second birthday with a Stormi extravaganza that contained a giant warhead modeled after her daughter.

The children have a stage on which, like their father, they perform as performing artists.

In January, Kim Kardashian invited fans to take a look at her huge walk-in pantry after a picture of her empty fridge freaked her out due to lack of food.

Then she showed five more refrigerators in her gym.

In early February, she and her husband Kanye West shared their unique facility with Architectural Digest magazine. West described the style of the house as a “futuristic Belgian monastery”.

Color-coded toy trucks and teddy bears.

The 9-year-old Psalm has a corner dedicated to baby toys.

The Kardashian West family for Cousin Stormi’s second birthday.