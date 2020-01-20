advertisement

Becomes noble

Take a free horse-drawn carriage ride this February

It’s not a New Routemaster, but probably more comfortable. Picture: Shutterstock

In February you can ride a horse-drawn tram in central London and you don’t even need your Oyster card.

The free bus rides are part of an event that took place 200 years after the Cato Street conspiracy – a thwarted conspiracy to murder the Prime Minister and all of his cabinet members.

A cartoon of the dramatic Cato Street conspiracy

The event, which took place on February 23 on Cato Street in Marylebone, highlighted the dramatic turn of February 23, 1820, in which 13 conspirators were dropped into a police trap and arrested. A policeman was killed in close combat with a sword.

Though the violent breakup itself will not be re-enacted, Cato Street itself will turn back the clock with Regency-era children’s games and traditional food and drink from that time, along with horse-drawn rail rides – that’s how many Londoners got along these days , A recording tells the story of the conspiracy on Cato Street in front of the house where the property was thwarted.

On the same day, a one-man play about Cato Street Conspiracy is performed in the Duke of York pub.

In addition to special tours, the Guildhall Library also has a small exhibition about Cato Street Conspiracy.

Cato Street Conspiracy 200 Anniversary Event, Cato Street, 12–2.30pm, free entry. Get a voucher for your free tram ride on Cato Street and redeem it on the tram.

