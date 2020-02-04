Advertisement

No, it was not found in the Auschwitz concentration camp or in the Birkenau death camp. This is not typical of objects related to the Holocaust. But it reveals a lot about what was happening when the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939.

The bottle comes from the Jakob Haberfeld Steam Vodka and Liquor Factory in Poland. It’s inconspicuously simple: made of glass with Oświęcim, the name of the Polish city that the Germans renamed Auschwitz, in raised letters that add a little texture.

This bottle and many others like it may have been part of the 1939 New York World’s Fair at which Felicia and Alfons Haberfeld displayed their distillery’s wares in the Polish pavilion. On their way home off the coast of Scotland, the British Royal Navy informed the couple that they could not return home because Hitler’s troops had invaded Poland.

The Haberfeld had built part of the Auschwitz railway to send their spirits to Europe. The same line would carry over a million people in the opposite direction to their death. The Haberfeld were Polish Jews.

This bottle is a reminder that there was a thriving Jewish community in the same city less than a century ago that we now associate with Nazi concentration and extermination camps.

While the world commemorates 75 years since the Auschwitz concentration camp and Birkenau death camp were liberated on January 27, we are faced with a disturbing fact: the majority of those under 35 have never heard of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The bottle not only symbolizes one of the deepest points in human history, but also difficult current issues such as mass migration, refugees, war and bigotry.

Where can i find it

The bottle is located on the main floor of the Royal Ontario Museum’s learning center and can be viewed as part of the museum’s school visits, a series of guided tours, and hands-on exercises related to the Ontario curriculum.

Nearby there are related items that are part of a lesson entitled “Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity”: a Star of David armband, a can of chocolates for German soldiers – from a company that is still in operation – and a note in paper form, which is a brief history of the Haberfeld distillery. There is also money with Swatstikas made by prisoners in a camp. It is an example of Nazi propaganda that gives the impression that prisoners were workers who were compensated when they were actually worked to death.

Next to the bottle, the students see a Hebrew prayer book, also from Auschwitz. Such books were banned in the concentration camp. It was hidden in the camp during the war and returned by the original owner who immigrated to Toronto.

Students can pick up some of these items to understand what happened in Poland before and during the war. But these things are not only artifacts, but also evidence.

“This is the key to Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories,” said Jacques Lavoie, a retired ROM educator who designed the program. “Students can enlarge a particular story that gives them a human level instead of loading them with data or statistics.”

Students also learn about the Armenian Genocide, the Mayan Genocide in Guatemala, and the Indian Residential Schools in Canada.

Why it stands out

The bottle caught my attention because it is so nondescript. Lavoie bought it for the museum to show students how life in Oświęcim before the war and after the Nazis took over the Haberfeld house and closed the factory.

Only when you look closely and read the associated history of the Haberfeld does a complete picture become visible. The bottle is a reminder of the horrors of hatred and nationalistic fervor; a time before the war in Poland and at the New York World’s Fair when people came together to marvel at a common future.

Before the Nazis invaded Poland, Oświęcim had a thriving Jewish community with 30 shuls (synagogues) and over 8,000 Jews. 60 percent of the city was Jewish. At the center of it all was the house and the Haberfeld distillery – it was one of the largest employers in the city and meant that people from different backgrounds interacted with each other. One of the most famous buildings was the Haberfield house. Historians have called it “the largest private house in the city” and it became a landmark during the war when Nazi officers converted it to their headquarters.

Before the war, the local Jewish community was well educated. Many spoke both German and Polish and almost all were townspeople who had never lived on a farm. This artifact is a surviving fragment of that time.

It also represents survival and the act of remembering. Toronto has the largest number of Jewish survivors outside of Israel. According to the Auschwitz Memorial Museum, there will be no first-hand witness to bring the horrors of the Holocaust to life in the next five years.

Before the Second World War, the Canadian government refused to allow more than 900 refugees to board the MS St. Louis. Most of the Jews fled the persecution in Germany.

The bigger picture

There is no shortage of books and films about the Holocaust, and yet surveys tell us that an entire generation knows little or nothing about concentration camps, Jewish ghettos, and extermination camps.

According to a 2019 Azrieli Foundation survey, “almost a quarter of Canadian millennials (ages 18 to 34) haven’t heard of the Holocaust or are unsure whether they heard about it.” And 52 percent “can’t even concentrate call camp or ghetto. “While” 62 percent of millennials did not know that six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. “

Unlike the refugees on St. Louis, Alfons and Felicia Haberfeld were allowed to return to Ellis Island in the United States. The only thing that was more difficult than not returning home was the fear of not knowing what was going on with her loved ones in Poland, including her two-year-old daughter Franciszka Henryka. They had left her in the care of her maternal grandmother. For the rest of the war, the young couple did everything they could to save them. Unfortunately, Franciszka and her grandmother were murdered in the Belzec extermination camp weeks before the end of the war.

After a short stay in Ellis Island, the Haberfelder made the United States their new home. In 1948, Felicia and Alfons gave birth to Stephen Haberfeld, who grew up to be one of 17 special prosecutors who investigated the Watergate scandal that led to Nixon’s impeachment. When we think of the Holocaust, this bottle is a reminder of the future potential that has been brutally gassed and killed.

That’s why this deceptively simple artifact from 1939 feels so urgent. How we as a city and nation respond to a global humanitarian crisis will affect future generations. It’s not just about the past, it’s about not making the same mistakes in the present.

